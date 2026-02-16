 Bhopal News: Congress To Lay Siege To Assembly On February 24
The Congress is mounting pressure on the government regarding the resignation of three ministers: Kailash Vijayvergiya, over deaths in Baghirathpura due to contaminated water; deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla, for the deaths of children caused by poisonous syrup in Chhindwara; and Vijay Shah, for his remarks on Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Congress To Lay Siege To Assembly On February 24 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state president Jitu Patwari has demanded that the chief minister either seek the resignation of three ministers or resign himself.

“We have asked the chief minister to ask three ministers to resign, or quit himself. If he fails to do so, the Congress will lay siege to the Assembly on February 24,” said the PCC chief while speaking to media persons on Monday.

Congress MLAs have planned to protest against the presence of these ministers inside the House.

Patwari said that in the changing political landscape, the party needs energetic, ideologically committed, and research-oriented colleagues who can effectively convey the Congress principles to the public.

He clarified that a successful representative will require qualities, like commitment to the Congress ideology and a clear ideological understanding.

