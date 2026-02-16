 Bhopal News: Sarv Samaj Madhyasthta Kendra Opens To Provide Free Mediation Services
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Sarv Samaj Madhyasthta Kendra Opens To Provide Free Mediation Services

Bhopal News: Sarv Samaj Madhyasthta Kendra Opens To Provide Free Mediation Services

Justice Vivek Rusiya Madhya Pradesh Administrative Judge, High Court Jabalpur says it is an effort by the High Court to reach justice to people faster and without spending any money, mediation is the only way to win both parties, namely the complainant and complained against. It is an effort to settle cases through an agreeable method for both parties.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Sarv Samaj Madhyasthta Kendra Opens To Provide Free Mediation Services | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh State Legal Service Authority under the Madhya Pradesh High Court inaugurated Sarv Samaj Samaj Madhyasthta Kendra at 24- Patrakaar Colony Link Road Number – 3 in the city.

Pawan Guru, Father Anand Muttungal, Mohammed Habib, Kalpana Vijayavargiya and Jyoti Agrawal have been appointed as the mediators to deal with different cases that come to the centre.

They have undergone required training from the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Service Authority under the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Inauguration was done (virtually) by Justice Vivek Rusiya Madhya Pradesh Administrative Judge, High Court Jabalpur and President of MPLSA, in the presence of special guests, Judge  Rajarshi Shrivastava, Special Judge SC ST  Court Bhopal, and  Judge Bharat Singh Raghuvanshi First Class Judicial Magistrate Bhopal were also present.

FPJ Shorts
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin Tomorrow: Traffic Advisory, Strict Rules, What To Carry & Avoid; 46 Lakh Students To Appear
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin Tomorrow: Traffic Advisory, Strict Rules, What To Carry & Avoid; 46 Lakh Students To Appear
Mumbai Crime: 48-Year-Old Businessman Booked For ₹2.51 Crore Agri-Trading Fraud
Mumbai Crime: 48-Year-Old Businessman Booked For ₹2.51 Crore Agri-Trading Fraud
Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan's Weapon Licence Set To Be Revoked Following Andheri Firing Incident
Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan's Weapon Licence Set To Be Revoked Following Andheri Firing Incident
'The First Step Begins With A Reform Of Our Education': CEA Anantha Nageswaran Calls For Urgent Action On AI At India Summit
'The First Step Begins With A Reform Of Our Education': CEA Anantha Nageswaran Calls For Urgent Action On AI At India Summit

FP Photo

Read Also
MP News: Devotees Throng 76-Foot Statue Of Lord Shiva At Kachnar On Shivratri In Jabalpur
article-image

Justice Rusiya said, “It is an effort by the High Court to reach justice to people faster and without spending any money, mediation is the only way to win both parties, namely the complainant and complained against. It is an effort to settle cases through an agreeable method for both parties.”

Bhopal District Principal Judge Manoj Kumar Srivastava and Legal Service Authority Bhopal, Secretary Sumit Agrawal And Aghnendhra Dwivedi, chief Judicial Magistrate Bhopal Court, also visited the centre and held discussions with the team on the working of the centre. Bhopal District Principal Judge Manoj Kumar Srivastava said “We will do everything to reach service to people through the Mediation centers opened in Patrakar Colony and two other centers in Bhopal.”

The Kendra has selected Pawan Guru  as the centre in-charge and Father Anand Muttugal as the assistant in-charge of the centre. The centre Pawan Guru said, “ The center and the services of all the five members will be available to people all the days. We are offering free service to people.”

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh February 16, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Alert Issued For Gwalior, Morena & 6 Other MP...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Sarv Samaj Madhyasthta Kendra Opens To Provide Free Mediation Services
Bhopal News: Sarv Samaj Madhyasthta Kendra Opens To Provide Free Mediation Services
Madhya Pradesh February 16, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Alert Issued For Gwalior, Morena & 6 Other MP...
Madhya Pradesh February 16, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Alert Issued For Gwalior, Morena & 6 Other MP...
MP News: Devotees Throng 76-Foot Statue Of Lord Shiva At Kachnar On Shivratri In Jabalpur
MP News: Devotees Throng 76-Foot Statue Of Lord Shiva At Kachnar On Shivratri In Jabalpur
MP News: Month After Woman’s Death, 2 Arrested For Rape & Murder In Jabalpur
MP News: Month After Woman’s Death, 2 Arrested For Rape & Murder In Jabalpur
Overhead In Bhopal: Underhand Deals Back In Old Form, Changes Made, Khela Begins & More
Overhead In Bhopal: Underhand Deals Back In Old Form, Changes Made, Khela Begins & More