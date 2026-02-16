MP News: Devotees Throng 76-Foot Statue Of Lord Shiva At Kachnar On Shivratri In Jabalpur

FPJ

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The 76-foot statue of Lord Shiva sitting majestically under the open sky in Kachnar city in Jabalpur drew a massive turnout of devotees on Sunday on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Considered to be home to one of central India’s most breathtaking tributes to Lord Shiva, the site offers devotees a unique experience and is located on the banks of river Narmada.

Established by Arun Tiwari and sculpted by K Sridhar’s team from south India, the masterpiece was completed in 2006 after three years of meticulous labor.

What sets the landmark apart is the sacred cave nestled beneath the statue, which houses replicas of all 12 Jyotirlingas, allowing devotees to offer prayers to every form of Shiva from a single location.

The cave is a unique underground chamber featuring the 12 Jyotirlingas. “I’ve never seen such splendor elsewhere,” said one of the devotees who visited the site on Sunday.

With its unmatched scale and spiritual aura, Kachnar city has become a global attraction, proving that in the land of river Narmada, faith truly reaches the heights of the sky.