 Madhya Pradesh February 16, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Alert Issued For Gwalior, Morena & 6 Other MP Districts For Feb 18-19; Day Temperature Cross 34°C In Khandwa
An active Western Disturbance is likely to bring rain to several Madhya Pradesh districts, including Gwalior, Morena and Neemuch, on February 18–19, the Meteorological Department said. Bhopal and Indore may see cloudy skies. This will be February’s third rain spell after earlier showers and hail damaged crops. Temperatures recently crossed 34°C in some areas, with fog possible on February 17.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 10:37 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several districts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall on February 18 and 19 due to an active Western Disturbance, according to the Meteorological Department.

Rain alerts have been issued for Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh and Neemuch. Cloudy skies are expected in Bhopal and Indore.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the weather department, the Western Disturbance first impacted hilly states, bringing rain and snowfall there. Because of this, light clouds were seen in parts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. 

A new system will affect northwest India from February 16, and MP is also expected to see its impact.

This will be the third spell of rain in Madhya Pradesh in February. Earlier this month, the state witnessed rain, hailstorm and strong winds, which caused damage to crops. The government had conducted a survey of affected farms.

On Sunday, the state witnessed mixed weather conditions. Day temperatures crossed 34°C in Khandwa and Khargone. Temperatures were 30°C or above in Datia, Dhar, Guna, Gwalior, Indore, Raisen, Ratlam, Ujjain, Damoh, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Satna and Umaria.

