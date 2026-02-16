Madhya Pradesh February 16, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Alert Issued For Gwalior, Morena & 6 Other MP Districts For Feb 18-19; Day Temperature Cross 34°C In Khandwa | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several districts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall on February 18 and 19 due to an active Western Disturbance, according to the Meteorological Department.

Rain alerts have been issued for Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh and Neemuch. Cloudy skies are expected in Bhopal and Indore.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the weather department, the Western Disturbance first impacted hilly states, bringing rain and snowfall there. Because of this, light clouds were seen in parts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

A new system will affect northwest India from February 16, and MP is also expected to see its impact.

This will be the third spell of rain in Madhya Pradesh in February. Earlier this month, the state witnessed rain, hailstorm and strong winds, which caused damage to crops. The government had conducted a survey of affected farms.

Western Disturbances affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

On Sunday, the state witnessed mixed weather conditions. Day temperatures crossed 34°C in Khandwa and Khargone. Temperatures were 30°C or above in Datia, Dhar, Guna, Gwalior, Indore, Raisen, Ratlam, Ujjain, Damoh, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Satna and Umaria.

Weather in next 2 days

February 16: Rise in day temperature and slight increase in night temperature.

February 17: Light fog may be seen in some districts in the morning. No rain alert for this day.