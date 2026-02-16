 MP News: Neemuch Doctor Honours Martyrs With Free Treatment For CRPF Troops
Dr. Singhal worked at the CRPF hospital for several years. During his tenure, he understood the problems soldiers face during training. This experience made him want to help them at his private clinic.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 10:05 AM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor in Neemuch has been providing free medical treatment to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers since 2019. Dr Deepak Singhal, a senior bone specialist, started the service after the Pulwama attack and has now treated over 10,000 soldiers.

Dr Singhal explained that the Pulwama incident deeply affected him. He decided to honour the martyred soldiers by helping their fellow soldiers with free medical care at his clinic.

He believes society should support those who protect the nation under difficult conditions.

Neemuch is one of the most important CRPF training centres in the country. Soldiers come from across India for training. The training includes long runs, tough exercises, weapon drills and practice in harsh weather.

This causes many health problems like knee pain, leg injuries, muscle strain, fractures and back pain.

Dr Singhal worked at the CRPF hospital for several years. During his tenure, he understood the problems soldiers face during training. This experience made him want to help them at his private clinic.

The free services include consultations, medical tests, injury care, pain relief, surgery guidance and help in recovery. 

