Indore News: Much-Awaited Chandan Nagar-Kalani Nagar Road Gets Final Approval | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development for Indore's western corridor, the State government has granted final administrative approval for the construction of a much-awaited 18-meter wide road connecting Chandan Nagar to Kalani Nagar.

The green light, marked by the issuance of an official gazette notification, brings to an end years of bureaucratic delays and positions the project for immediate ground implementation. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava confirmed that all legal formalities are now 100 per cent complete.

Game-changer for western part of the city

The new road is expected to serve as a direct, high-speed alternative route, decongesting traffic between Airport Road's Kalani Nagar Square and Dhar Road's Chandan Nagar junction. Officials project it will function as an alternative to the Western Ring Road, significantly distributing traffic load.

Besides, around 800 meters of road near Nandan Nagar and Nageen Nagar have been incorporated into the Master Plan, promising improved connectivity for these densely populated neighbourhoods.

Nearly 200 structures to be demolished

The project faces substantial hurdles, with over 200 encroachments identified along the construction path. Municipal authorities state they are fully prepared to address these obstacles.

Project Highlights

Road Specifications: 18-meter wide thoroughfare designed to ease connectivity in the western region

Budget: Rs 20 crore allocated from surplus funds in the Master Plan

Status: Tender and work orders already issued; construction ready to commence

Legal Clearance: Gazette notification published; all claims and objections resolved