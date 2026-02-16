 Indore News: Much-Awaited Chandan Nagar-Kalani Nagar Road Gets Final Approval
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Much-Awaited Chandan Nagar-Kalani Nagar Road Gets Final Approval

Indore News: Much-Awaited Chandan Nagar-Kalani Nagar Road Gets Final Approval

The new road is expected to serve as a direct, high-speed alternative route, decongesting traffic between Airport Road's Kalani Nagar Square and Dhar Road's Chandan Nagar junction. Officials project it will function as an alternative to the Western Ring Road, significantly distributing traffic load. Besides, around 800 meters of road near Nandan Nagar

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Much-Awaited Chandan Nagar-Kalani Nagar Road Gets Final Approval | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development for Indore's western corridor, the State government has granted final administrative approval for the construction of a much-awaited 18-meter wide road connecting Chandan Nagar to Kalani Nagar.

The green light, marked by the issuance of an official gazette notification, brings to an end years of bureaucratic delays and positions the project for immediate ground implementation. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava confirmed that all legal formalities are now 100 per cent complete.

Read Also
Indore Cyber Crime: 43-Year-Old School Teacher Falls Victim To AI Voice Cloning, Loses 97k
article-image

Game-changer for western part of the city

The new road is expected to serve as a direct, high-speed alternative route, decongesting traffic between Airport Road's Kalani Nagar Square and Dhar Road's Chandan Nagar junction. Officials project it will function as an alternative to the Western Ring Road, significantly distributing traffic load.

FPJ Shorts
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results OUT Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in; What 95+ Percentile Means For JEE Advanced
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results OUT Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in; What 95+ Percentile Means For JEE Advanced
Mumbai Traffic Update: Road Closed Near Marol In Andheri East Until May 31; Check Diversion Route Here
Mumbai Traffic Update: Road Closed Near Marol In Andheri East Until May 31; Check Diversion Route Here
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: 'Someone Needed To Take Responsibility,' Suryakumar Yadav Hails Ishan Kishan's Match-Winning 77
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: 'Someone Needed To Take Responsibility,' Suryakumar Yadav Hails Ishan Kishan's Match-Winning 77
'Played Like Real Dhurandhar': Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag React To India's Thumping Win Over Pakistan In T20 WC
'Played Like Real Dhurandhar': Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag React To India's Thumping Win Over Pakistan In T20 WC

Besides, around 800 meters of road near Nandan Nagar and Nageen Nagar have been incorporated into the Master Plan, promising improved connectivity for these densely populated neighbourhoods.

Nearly 200 structures to be demolished

The project faces substantial hurdles, with over 200 encroachments identified along the construction path. Municipal authorities state they are fully prepared to address these obstacles.

Project Highlights

Road Specifications: 18-meter wide thoroughfare designed to ease connectivity in the western region

Budget: Rs 20 crore allocated from surplus funds in the Master Plan

Status: Tender and work orders already issued; construction ready to commence

Legal Clearance: Gazette notification published; all claims and objections resolved

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Much-Awaited Chandan Nagar-Kalani Nagar Road Gets Final Approval
Indore News: Much-Awaited Chandan Nagar-Kalani Nagar Road Gets Final Approval
Indore News: Love, Obsession & Occult: Accused Attempts To Summon Victim’s Spirit
Indore News: Love, Obsession & Occult: Accused Attempts To Summon Victim’s Spirit
Indore News: Longest Serving VC Of DAVV, Dr Bharat Chhaparwal Passes Away
Indore News: Longest Serving VC Of DAVV, Dr Bharat Chhaparwal Passes Away
MP News: Thousands Celebrate Mahashivratri With Sacred Bath
MP News: Thousands Celebrate Mahashivratri With Sacred Bath
MP News: Firing Erupts Over Dam Dispute In Susner
MP News: Firing Erupts Over Dam Dispute In Susner