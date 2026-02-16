Indore News: Longest Serving VC Of DAVV, Dr Bharat Chhaparwal Passes Away | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former vice chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya and renowned paediatrician, Dr Bharat Chhaparwal passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He had been unwell for a long time and was undergoing treatment.

Chhaparwal, who served as VC at DAVV for nearly seven-and-a-half-year – longest period in the office by any person in the university, was closely associated with the field of medical and education for several decades and played a significant role in shaping academic institutions through his leadership and vision.

During his tenure, he gave special emphasis to improving academic quality, strengthening discipline and ensuring transparency in administration. His efforts were widely acknowledged for bringing professionalism and accountability into the academic system.

Known as a simple, composed and far-sighted academician, Chhaparwal believed in linking university education with societal needs. He initiated several important measures aimed at the holistic development of students, focusing not only on academic excellence but also on values, ethics and social responsibility. Under his leadership, academic activities received a new direction, with greater emphasis on research, innovation and value-based education.

Colleagues and students remember him as a mentor who encouraged critical thinking, intellectual freedom and institutional integrity. His contribution to higher education and medical education reforms remains a lasting legacy.

Following his demise, senior academicians, social organisations and former students expressed deep grief and paid rich tributes, describing his death as an irreparable loss to the education sector.

Prof PN Mishra said, “During the tenure of Dr Chhaparwal, DAVV had undergone NACC evaluation and earned four-star university status.

It was first university in the state to have faced NAAC evaluation. He was also started many courses in DAVV and took standards of the institution to newer heights. He will always be remembered for his contributions to medical and education fields.”