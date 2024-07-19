MP: Patalpani-Kalakund Heritage Train To Resume Service From July 20

Train No. 52965 Patalpani-Kalakund Heritage Train |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrival of the monsoon season, Western Railway is set to resume the Patalpani-Kalakund Heritage Train service from July 20. This train will operate every Saturday and Sunday.

According to Ratlam Railway Division, Train No. 52965 Patalpani-Kalakund Heritage Train will depart from Patalpani at 11:05 AM and arrive at Kalakund at 1:05 PM. On the return journey, Train No. 52966 Kalakund-Patalpani Heritage Train will leave Kalakund at 3:34 PM and reach Patalpani at 4:30 PM.

The train will feature two AC chair cars (C1 and C2) and three non-AC chair cars (D1, D2, and D3). Separate tickets will be required for each direction of travel.

Fare Details

The fare for a one-way journey in the AC chair car will be ₹265 per person, while the fare for the non-AC chair car will be ₹20 per person.

Booking Information

Bookings for Train No. 52965/52966 Patalpani-Kalakund Heritage Train will open on July 19 at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For more details regarding the train schedule and structure, visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in .

This heritage train journey offers a unique opportunity to experience the picturesque landscapes of the region, making it a must-do for travelers and nature enthusiasts alike.