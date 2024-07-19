 MP: Regional Industries Conclave In Jabalpur On July 20; 3, 500 Reps To Participate
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 01:08 AM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second Regional Industries Conclave (RIC) of the state is being held in Jabalpur on Saturday.

As many as 3,500 participants are attending it. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a video-conferencing with the industrialists of Mahakaushal on Thursday to discuss the conclave. Yadav also discussed the issues related to the conclave with the officers of the Industries Department.

Eminent industrialists, representatives of various industries associations and foreign representatives are taking part in the conclave.

The eminent industrial houses, like Baidyanath Group under RIC, ITC, Volvo, Eicher, Best Carp, SRF and Dawat Group are taking part in the meet.

There will be foreign delegates representing Taiwan, Malaysia, UK, Fiji, Japan and Indonesia.

Yadav will virtually inaugurate more than 60 units and, during the conclave, he will directly hold talks with industrialists. There will be five regional sessions to discuss the possibilities of investment in the region.

Agriculture, food and dairy, defence, mining, textiles, garments and tourism are included in the talks. There will be a round table conference with the experts of industries associations, start-ups, defence, textiles and garments.

