"We Are Working To Make MP Top State In Industrial Growth Rate In Country": CM Mohan Yadav

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday welcomed the upcoming Regional Industry Conclave program scheduled to be held in Jabalpur tomorrow and said that they were working to make the state top in industrial growth rate in the country.

Regional Industry Conclaves are being organised as a pre-event of the "Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investor Summit-2025". GIS-2025 is proposed to be organised in Bhopal on February 7 and 8 next year.

CM Yadav told ANI, "We are taking new steps one after another to promote industrial investment in the state. Recently, an investor meet (regional industrial conclave) was held in Ujjain on March 1 and 2, which yielded a very good response and many proposals of about 75,000 crores of investment were received." "In the same sequence, an investor meeting is going to be held tomorrow July 20 in Jabalpur, in which investors from different parts of the country will participate. We are expecting new proposals in different sectors in the state," the CM said.

He further affirmed hope that the state could only progress on the basis of the state's resources, especially by connecting with agriculture, education, medical sector, small, medium and cottage industries.

"We are hoping that the state can only progress on the basis of Madhya Pradesh's resources, especially by connecting with agriculture, education, medical, small, medium and cottage industries. Our government is continuously working on this theme. I welcome tomorrow's program and congratulate the administration engaged in the preparation of this entire program," CM said.

"Madhya Pradesh has to become the number 1 state in the country in industrial growth rate and we are working on it," the Chief Minister added.

Apart from this, other proposed Regional Industry Conclaves will be held in Gwalior in September and in Rewa in October this year. Besides, the upcoming events related to the invited investment in Madhya Pradesh outside the state will be held at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on July 25, at Bangalore in August, and at Delhi in September this year.