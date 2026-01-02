Indore News: 28-Year-Old Killed, Friends Injured In Suv-Bus Head-On Collision |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man was killed and his two friends were injured after their speeding SUV collided head-on with a passenger bus on Khandwa Road in the early hours of Thursday. The accident occurred around 4:00 am while the trio was returning from a farmhouse after celebrating New Year’s Eve.

According to the Tejaji Nagar police, the deceased was identified as Shubham Kakkar, a resident of Nagda in Ujjain. The injured survivors have been identified as Priyansh Meena, a resident of Nanda Nagar and their female friend. Both are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam said that preliminary investigations suggest the SUV was traveling at high speed. The driver reportedly lost control of the steering, leading to the head-on collision with a passenger bus travelling from Indore to Omkareshwar.

While the bus was carrying several passengers at the time of the accident, no injuries were reported among them. The occupants of the car were rushed to the hospital, and police cleared the wreckage from the road to restore the flow of traffic.

Returning from New Year’s Eve party

The victims had gone to Nesta Homes by Sukhmani, a farmhouse located behind Chokhi Dhani on Khandwa Road, to celebrate the New Year. The SUV involved in the accident belonged to Shubham, whose family owns an optical business in Nagda. Shubham had reportedly arrived in Indore three days prior to explore the city and was staying at Priyansh’s residence.

Airbags saved duo; Shubham thrown forward

Priyansh was driving the vehicle with his female friend sat in the co-driver's seat, while Shubham was seated in the middle of the back seat. Upon impact, the front-seat airbags deployed, saving Priyansh and his friend from fatal injuries. However, Shubham was thrown forward by the force of the collision, hitting the dashboard and sustaining severe head injuries, leading to his death.