Indore News: 3, Including A Woman, Arrested With MD Drugs Worth Over ₹2 Lakh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The City crime branch arrested three accused, including a woman, with MD drugs during a special drive against drug trafficking in the city, police said on Saturday. About 20.35 grams of MD drug worth nearly Rs 2.04 lakh in the international market was seized from their possession.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the action was taken near Scheme Number 134 area when the police noticed a white car without a number plate. The accused tried to flee after seeing the police vehicle but were caught after the crime branch team cordoned off the area. On search, drugs were recovered along with the car.

The arrested accused were identified as Irfan Sheikh, a resident of MIG Colony, Sarfaraz Khan of Khajrana and a woman. During questioning, they allegedly admitted that they used to buy drugs at cheap prices to sell them at higher prices to the drug addicts in the city for illegal profit.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and further legal action is underway. The crime branch officials are trying to know the source of drugs and said that more people would be arrested in connection with the same.