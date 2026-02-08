 Indore News: Day 2; Yuva Mahotsav Sparks Youth Dialogue On Nation-Building
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Day 2; Yuva Mahotsav Sparks Youth Dialogue On Nation-Building

Indore News: Day 2; Yuva Mahotsav Sparks Youth Dialogue On Nation-Building

The day opened with a thought-provoking session on the Indian family system, where Neha Mittal and Sonal Sisodia underlined family values, maternal strength and cultural continuity as pillars of a resilient nation. A special screening of the film Sahebzade on Veer Bal Diwas evoked emotions of courage and sacrifice among students.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 12:41 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Day 2; Yuva Mahotsav Sparks Youth Dialogue On Nation-Building | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second day of Yuva Mahotsav 2026, organised under Satra Niyojan Yuva Mahotsav, witnessed intellectual engagement as young participants drew inspiration from India’s heritage to envision a stronger national future.

Read Also
MP News: Vast Difference In Death Relief— Family Of Men Killed By Jumbos Get ₹8lakh While Only...
article-image

The three-day festival, being held at the UTD campus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, continued on Saturday with free entry and enthusiastic youth participation under the theme “Aao Milkar Badhein, Shreshtha Bharat Gadhein.”

The day opened with a thought-provoking session on the Indian family system, where Neha Mittal and Sonal Sisodia underlined family values, maternal strength and cultural continuity as pillars of a resilient nation. A special screening of the film Sahebzade on Veer Bal Diwas evoked emotions of courage and sacrifice among students.

In the second session, Rajat Jain, Ashutosh Thakur and Siddharth Singh spoke on the role of youth in nation-building, entrepreneurship and purpose-driven education. Screenings of Swayamev Mrigendrata and The Dharti reinforced messages of self-reliance, tribal consciousness and national pride.

FPJ Shorts
Washington Sundar Injury Update: Suryakumar Yadav Confirms All-Rounder To Return For IND Vs NAM Clash In Delhi
Washington Sundar Injury Update: Suryakumar Yadav Confirms All-Rounder To Return For IND Vs NAM Clash In Delhi
Railways' Financial Health Shows Gradual Improvement: Gross Traffic Receipts Up 5.1% In 2024-25 Over 2022-23
Railways' Financial Health Shows Gradual Improvement: Gross Traffic Receipts Up 5.1% In 2024-25 Over 2022-23
IndiGo Aftermath: Travel Assurance Adoption Records 100 Per Cent Jump Following December’s Aviation Meltdown
IndiGo Aftermath: Travel Assurance Adoption Records 100 Per Cent Jump Following December’s Aviation Meltdown
'TDR Is Monetisable Right, Not Claim Over Third-Party Property': Bombay High Court
'TDR Is Monetisable Right, Not Claim Over Third-Party Property': Bombay High Court

Post-lunch discussions by Manoj Shrivastava and Gagan Murti focused on India’s knowledge traditions and modern relevance. The session featured Rohit Arya, Santosh Singh and Anubhuti Upadhyay deliberating challenges.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Day 2; Yuva Mahotsav Sparks Youth Dialogue On Nation-Building
Indore News: Day 2; Yuva Mahotsav Sparks Youth Dialogue On Nation-Building
Indore News: 30-Year-Old Woman Murdered After Sexual Assault; Accused Arrested
Indore News: 30-Year-Old Woman Murdered After Sexual Assault; Accused Arrested
Indore News: Children Lead Road Safety Drive, Appeal To Riders To Follow Traffic Rules
Indore News: Children Lead Road Safety Drive, Appeal To Riders To Follow Traffic Rules
MP News: Boost For Irrigation; MP Government’s Green Light For Water Projects In Sendhwa
MP News: Boost For Irrigation; MP Government’s Green Light For Water Projects In Sendhwa
MP News: Nalkheda Teachers Seek Payment Of Pending Dues Under Promotion Scheme
MP News: Nalkheda Teachers Seek Payment Of Pending Dues Under Promotion Scheme