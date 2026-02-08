Indore News: Day 2; Yuva Mahotsav Sparks Youth Dialogue On Nation-Building | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second day of Yuva Mahotsav 2026, organised under Satra Niyojan Yuva Mahotsav, witnessed intellectual engagement as young participants drew inspiration from India’s heritage to envision a stronger national future.

The three-day festival, being held at the UTD campus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, continued on Saturday with free entry and enthusiastic youth participation under the theme “Aao Milkar Badhein, Shreshtha Bharat Gadhein.”

The day opened with a thought-provoking session on the Indian family system, where Neha Mittal and Sonal Sisodia underlined family values, maternal strength and cultural continuity as pillars of a resilient nation. A special screening of the film Sahebzade on Veer Bal Diwas evoked emotions of courage and sacrifice among students.

In the second session, Rajat Jain, Ashutosh Thakur and Siddharth Singh spoke on the role of youth in nation-building, entrepreneurship and purpose-driven education. Screenings of Swayamev Mrigendrata and The Dharti reinforced messages of self-reliance, tribal consciousness and national pride.

Post-lunch discussions by Manoj Shrivastava and Gagan Murti focused on India’s knowledge traditions and modern relevance. The session featured Rohit Arya, Santosh Singh and Anubhuti Upadhyay deliberating challenges.