 Indore News: Children Lead Road Safety Drive, Appeal To Riders To Follow Traffic Rules
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Children Lead Road Safety Drive, Appeal To Riders To Follow Traffic Rules

Indore News: Children Lead Road Safety Drive, Appeal To Riders To Follow Traffic Rules

Traffic police officials lauded the school management, teachers, and students for their active participation and meaningful contribution to raising road safety awareness. Officials noted that involving children helps instill a sense of responsibility among citizens and plays a crucial role in reducing road accidents.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 01:03 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Children Lead Road Safety Drive, Appeal To Riders To Follow Traffic Rules | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Young students took the lead in promoting traffic safety at Mhow Naka square on Saturday as part of an ongoing road safety awareness campaign.

The children carried banners and displayed messages emphasizing the importance of wearing helmets and following traffic rules, highlighting that these basic precautions are understood even by children.

Read Also
Indore News: Crime Branch Returns 326 Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹1.20 Crore to Owners
article-image

Through emotional slogans addressed to parents, the students urged them to always wear helmets, stressing that safety reflects care and responsibility toward family.

They also directly interacted with two-wheeler riders, politely requesting them to protect their lives by following traffic rules. Many riders were visibly moved by the appeal, with several promising to wear helmets regularly and adhere to traffic norms.

FPJ Shorts
Railways' Financial Health Shows Gradual Improvement: Gross Traffic Receipts Up 5.1% In 2024-25 Over 2022-23
Railways' Financial Health Shows Gradual Improvement: Gross Traffic Receipts Up 5.1% In 2024-25 Over 2022-23
IndiGo Aftermath: Travel Assurance Adoption Records 100 Per Cent Jump Following December’s Aviation Meltdown
IndiGo Aftermath: Travel Assurance Adoption Records 100 Per Cent Jump Following December’s Aviation Meltdown
'TDR Is Monetisable Right, Not Claim Over Third-Party Property': Bombay High Court
'TDR Is Monetisable Right, Not Claim Over Third-Party Property': Bombay High Court
'Railway Staff Deaths In Track Work Drop 66% Due To Enhanced Safety, Tech Upgrades': Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
'Railway Staff Deaths In Track Work Drop 66% Due To Enhanced Safety, Tech Upgrades': Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Traffic police officials lauded the school management, teachers, and students for their active participation and meaningful contribution to raising road safety awareness. Officials noted that involving children helps instill a sense of responsibility among citizens and plays a crucial role in reducing road accidents.

The traffic police further stated that similar initiatives will continue across the city to encourage disciplined driving, safer roads, and responsible behaviour among commuters. Programs like these aim to create long-term awareness and foster a culture of road safety in Indore, starting with the younger generation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Children Lead Road Safety Drive, Appeal To Riders To Follow Traffic Rules
Indore News: Children Lead Road Safety Drive, Appeal To Riders To Follow Traffic Rules
MP News: Boost For Irrigation; MP Government’s Green Light For Water Projects In Sendhwa
MP News: Boost For Irrigation; MP Government’s Green Light For Water Projects In Sendhwa
MP News: Nalkheda Teachers Seek Payment Of Pending Dues Under Promotion Scheme
MP News: Nalkheda Teachers Seek Payment Of Pending Dues Under Promotion Scheme
MP News: One Stop Centre Conducts Child Marriage Awareness In Dhar
MP News: One Stop Centre Conducts Child Marriage Awareness In Dhar
MP News: Ex-Badminton Player, Now Postmaster, Held For Ladli Lakshmi Fund Scam In Dhar
MP News: Ex-Badminton Player, Now Postmaster, Held For Ladli Lakshmi Fund Scam In Dhar