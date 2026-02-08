Indore News: Children Lead Road Safety Drive, Appeal To Riders To Follow Traffic Rules | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Young students took the lead in promoting traffic safety at Mhow Naka square on Saturday as part of an ongoing road safety awareness campaign.

The children carried banners and displayed messages emphasizing the importance of wearing helmets and following traffic rules, highlighting that these basic precautions are understood even by children.

Through emotional slogans addressed to parents, the students urged them to always wear helmets, stressing that safety reflects care and responsibility toward family.

They also directly interacted with two-wheeler riders, politely requesting them to protect their lives by following traffic rules. Many riders were visibly moved by the appeal, with several promising to wear helmets regularly and adhere to traffic norms.

Traffic police officials lauded the school management, teachers, and students for their active participation and meaningful contribution to raising road safety awareness. Officials noted that involving children helps instill a sense of responsibility among citizens and plays a crucial role in reducing road accidents.

The traffic police further stated that similar initiatives will continue across the city to encourage disciplined driving, safer roads, and responsible behaviour among commuters. Programs like these aim to create long-term awareness and foster a culture of road safety in Indore, starting with the younger generation.