MP News: Nalkheda Teachers Seek Payment Of Pending Dues Under Promotion Scheme | FP Photo

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers in Nalkheda development block have raised concerns about the delay in payment of benefits under the First Time-bound Promotion (Pratham Kramonnati) scheme.

Despite repeated complaints, including a formal representation to the District Collector, the pending dues have not been released, forcing teachers to run from office to office.

Jan Shikshak Shailendra Goyan stated that when affected teachers approach the Block Education Officer (BEO), they are redirected to the District Panchayat (DPC) office, with no clear resolution.

On January 6, the District Education Officer (DEO) had verbally instructed concerned officials to release the payments. Later, on January 14, the DEO also issued a written directive for the same. Despite the directives, the block office is yet to process the benefits, Goyan claimed.

Goyan claimed that even after approaching the Collector in writing, no action has been taken so far.

Teachers are now waiting to see when the matter will be resolved.

When contacted, BEO Dinesh Trivedi said that as per rules, promotion payments must be processed from the office where the teacher’s service record is maintained. Since these records are held at the DPC office and their postings are also managed there, the payment responsibility lies with the DPC, not the block office.

Attempts to contact DEO MK Jatav were unsuccessful, as he did not answer his phone.