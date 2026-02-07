MP News: Boost For Irrigation; MP Government’s Green Light For Water Projects In Sendhwa | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has approved five major water structure projects, estimated to cost around Rs 58.87 crore, in Sendhwa in Barwani district, officials said.

The tender process has already been completed, and work will begin on the project soon after a final approval.

The approved projects include the Dugni Talab with an outlay of Rs 35.55 crore, Kundiya Talab for Rs 10.56 crore, Malvan Talab with a budget of Rs 4.23 crore, Thingli Barrage Phase-2 at an outlay of Rs 4.46 crore and Kali Kundi Barrage with a budget of Rs 3.60 crore. All projects have received technical clearance, paving the way for construction to start shortly.

National Chairman of Scheduled Tribes Commission Antersingh Arya said that farmers in Sendhwa had long demanded better irrigation facilities. These projects will help to address water scarcity and strengthen the agriculture-based economy. The government aims to make farmers self-reliant and accelerate regional development, he said.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Agarwal said that once completed, these projects will provide permanent irrigation facilities to farmers, enabling them to grow crops in all three seasons.

This will increase farmers’ income, improve their living standards, and generate new employment opportunities in the region, Agarwal added.

Officials said thousands of farmers will directly benefit from increased irrigated land, making this initiative a milestone in the overall development of the Sendhwa constituency.