MP News: One Stop Centre Conducts Child Marriage Awareness In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As per Collector Priyank Mishra's instructions and under district programme officer Subhash Jain's guidance, One Stop Center Dhar is conducting a special 100-day campaign for a child marriage-free India and women's empowerment.

On Saturday, the centre organised an awareness programme on child marriage with women in the Ganjikhana area. Women were encouraged to immediately inform the Women and Child Development Department or call Child Helpline 1098 if they encounter any child marriage cases.

The programme explained that child marriage is a serious curse on society, adversely affecting children's mental, physical and social development.

Important topics discussed included prevention of child marriage, protection from sexual exploitation and abuse, POCSO Act 2012, girl child education, nutrition and health and women's participation in politics. Women were informed about their rights.

Information was provided about the Women's Energy Help Desk under the Domestic Violence Act 2005, Women's Police Station and departments acting under the Dowry Prohibition Act for preventing violence against women and girls.

Women learned about facilities available at One Stop Centre, including police assistance, shelter, emergency help, counselling, health services and legal aid.

Helpline numbers shared included Women's Helpline 181, Police Helpline 112, Cyber Helpline 1930, and Child Helpline 1098.