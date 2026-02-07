 MP News: One Stop Centre Conducts Child Marriage Awareness In Dhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: One Stop Centre Conducts Child Marriage Awareness In Dhar

MP News: One Stop Centre Conducts Child Marriage Awareness In Dhar

Information was provided about the Women's Energy Help Desk under the Domestic Violence Act 2005, the Women's Police Station and departments acting under the Dowry Prohibition Act for preventing violence against women and girls. Women learned about facilities available at One Stop Centre, including police assistance, shelter, emergency help, counselling, health services and legal aid.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
MP News: One Stop Centre Conducts Child Marriage Awareness In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As per Collector Priyank Mishra's instructions and under district programme officer Subhash Jain's guidance, One Stop Center Dhar is conducting a special 100-day campaign for a child marriage-free India and women's empowerment.

Read Also
MP News: BJP Councillor’s Third Wife Stabbed To Death In Mandsaur; Stepson Arrested Over Family...
article-image

On Saturday, the centre organised an awareness programme on child marriage with women in the Ganjikhana area. Women were encouraged to immediately inform the Women and Child Development Department or call Child Helpline 1098 if they encounter any child marriage cases.

The programme explained that child marriage is a serious curse on society, adversely affecting children's mental, physical and social development.

Important topics discussed included prevention of child marriage, protection from sexual exploitation and abuse, POCSO Act 2012, girl child education, nutrition and health and women's participation in politics. Women were informed about their rights.

FPJ Shorts
Railways' Financial Health Shows Gradual Improvement: Gross Traffic Receipts Up 5.1% In 2024-25 Over 2022-23
Railways' Financial Health Shows Gradual Improvement: Gross Traffic Receipts Up 5.1% In 2024-25 Over 2022-23
IndiGo Aftermath: Travel Assurance Adoption Records 100 Per Cent Jump Following December’s Aviation Meltdown
IndiGo Aftermath: Travel Assurance Adoption Records 100 Per Cent Jump Following December’s Aviation Meltdown
'TDR Is Monetisable Right, Not Claim Over Third-Party Property': Bombay High Court
'TDR Is Monetisable Right, Not Claim Over Third-Party Property': Bombay High Court
'Railway Staff Deaths In Track Work Drop 66% Due To Enhanced Safety, Tech Upgrades': Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
'Railway Staff Deaths In Track Work Drop 66% Due To Enhanced Safety, Tech Upgrades': Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Information was provided about the Women's Energy Help Desk under the Domestic Violence Act 2005, Women's Police Station and departments acting under the Dowry Prohibition Act for preventing violence against women and girls.

Women learned about facilities available at One Stop Centre, including police assistance, shelter, emergency help, counselling, health services and legal aid.

Helpline numbers shared included Women's Helpline 181, Police Helpline 112, Cyber Helpline 1930, and Child Helpline 1098.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: One Stop Centre Conducts Child Marriage Awareness In Dhar
MP News: One Stop Centre Conducts Child Marriage Awareness In Dhar
MP News: Ex-Badminton Player, Now Postmaster, Held For Ladli Lakshmi Fund Scam In Dhar
MP News: Ex-Badminton Player, Now Postmaster, Held For Ladli Lakshmi Fund Scam In Dhar
Indore News: Traders Pinpoint Causes Of Rajwada Traffic Chaos; Police Promise Action
Indore News: Traders Pinpoint Causes Of Rajwada Traffic Chaos; Police Promise Action
MP News: Daylight Theft Of Silver Jewellery In Suwarsa
MP News: Daylight Theft Of Silver Jewellery In Suwarsa
Indore News: GST, Mandi Tax Issues To Be Raised In Council; Deputy CM Jagdish Devda
Indore News: GST, Mandi Tax Issues To Be Raised In Council; Deputy CM Jagdish Devda