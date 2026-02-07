MP News: BJP Councillor’s Third Wife Stabbed To Death In Mandsaur; Stepson Arrested Over Family Dispute

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP councillor Shahid Mev’s third wife was allegedly stabbed to death on Thursday in Mandsaur. She was attacked while getting into an auto-rickshaw near her rented home.

The deceased has been identified as Rubina.

Police said Rubina had married Shahid Mev, ward 15 councillor, about seven months ago. Investigators believe that family tensions over this marriage may have led to the attack.

Her stepson, Sahil, was reportedly unhappy with his father’s third marriage and allegedly planned the crime.

Rubina was returning from her maternal house in Madarpura when two young men on a motorcycle approached her auto. One of them repeatedly stabbed her in the abdomen, chest, and head before fleeing the scene.

Shahid rushed Rubina to the district hospital in a critical condition, hoping she could be saved, but despite the doctors’ best efforts, she was declared dead shortly after reaching the hospital.

A power outage at the time prevented nearby CCTV cameras from recording the attack. However, footage from surrounding areas helped the police identify the suspects.

Following the investigation, Sahil and his neighbor were arrested for their involvement. Mandsaur ASP Ter Singh Baghel confirmed that evidence points strongly to the stepson as the main planner behind the murder.

The incident has left residents of Mandsaur shocked, as such violent attacks within a family are rare in the area. Police have assured the public that the investigation is ongoing and all responsible individuals will be brought to justice.

This tragic incident highlights how family disputes, even in prominent households, can turn deadly.