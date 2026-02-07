MP News: 58-Year-Old Woman Raped By Husband’s Friend In Jabalpur; Accused Arrested Within Hours

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 58-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her husband’s close friend in Jabalpur on Friday.

The incident took place in the Richhai area of Jabalpur city, Madhya Pradesh.

After the complaint was filed, Ranjhi police took quick action and arrested the 67-year-old accused, Mahesh Chakravarti.

According to the victim, the accused was a trusted family friend and had earlier worked with her husband in a government office. Because of this old connection, the woman trusted him.

The accused allegedly took advantage of this trust and forced himself on her.

The woman told police that about a year ago, she had gone to his house to give prasad. At that time, no one else was present at the house. The accused allegedly committed the crime and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

He also warned her that she would face shame in society and her family life would be affected.

She said that after this incident, whenever he found her alone, he continued to threaten and exploit her. Due to fear and pressure, she stayed silent for many months.

In September 2025, her husband came to know about the situation and asked her about it. She then shared her painful story with him. On Friday, both of them went to Ranjhi police station and filed a complaint.

Police registered a case under rape charges and arrested the accused within a few hours. He was later presented in court and sent to jail on the court’s orders.

Station in-charge Umesh Golhani said that the accused repeatedly threatened the woman and tried to scare her into silence. Police are continuing further investigation.