 MP News: Three Girls Dead, 4 Injured After Temple Stone Slab Collapses In Morena
Three young girls were killed and four women and children injured after a stone slab collapsed at a temple in Ahrauli village, Morena district, while construction work was underway. The incident occurred on Sunday shortly after devotees offered prayers and prasad. All the deceased were local residents. Police reached the spot immediately and an investigation is ongoing.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Three Girls Dead, 4 Injured After Temple Stone Slab Collapses In Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three young girls died on the spot and four others were injured after a stone slab of a temple collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district. 

According to information, the incident occurred in Ahrauli village of Morena district on Sunday. The tragic incident occurred while construction work was underway on the temple.

The deceased were identified as:

Vaishnavi Sikarwar (11), daughter of Jeetu Sikarwar
Chhaya Goswami (7), daughter of Ashok Goswami
Karishma Goswami (9), daughter of Ashok Goswami

Women, children injured

Four women and children were also seriously injured in the incident and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to sources, members of the Gaur community had come from Mungawali to offer prayers and prasad at the temple. 

The accident happened shortly after the prasad was offered.

Police and local residents reached the spot immediately after the incident. All three deceased girls were residents of Ahrauli village. 

The situation at the site remains tense, and investigation in the matter is underway.

Further details are awaited.

