 Bhopal News: Class 12 Student Consumes Rat Poison Mistaking It For 'Vibhuti' During Prayer, Dies
Bhopal News: Class 12 Student Consumes Rat Poison Mistaking It For 'Vibhuti' During Prayer, Dies

Bhopal News: Class 12 Student Consumes Rat Poison Mistaking It For 'Vibhuti' During Prayer, Dies

A tragic incident in Bhopal claimed the life of 17-year-old Class 12 student Vaishnavi Sen, who mistakenly consumed rat poison, believing it to be sacred ash after a prayer ritual. Her condition worsened despite treatment at a private hospital. She later died during treatment at Hamidia Hospital. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Updated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
Bhopal News: Class 12 Student Consumes Rat Poison Mistaking It For 'Vibhuti' During Prayer, Dies

Bhopa (Madhya Pradesh): A class 12 student died after she mistakenly consumed rat poison, believing it to be sacred ash after a prayer at her home in Bhopal.

The student was returning from the coaching class, when her condition began to deteriorate. Her family took her to a private hospital in Bhanpur, where she was primary treated and discharged.

While she was returning home, her condition worsened and she was admitted to the Hamidia Hospital. She succumbed during treatment on Monday.

The incident occurred on January 26 in the Itkhedi area in Bhanpur.

Rat poison mistaken for sacred ash in the temple

According to the police official, the deceased student was identified as Vaishnavi Sen (17), daughter of Manoj Sen, a resident of Lambakheda. She was a 12th grade student at a private school.

On January 26th, after a prayer ritual at the home temple, Vaishnavi's mother had kept rat poison in the temple to end the mouse menace.

Some time later, Vaishnavi performed her prayers there and consumed the powdered rat poison, mistaking it for sacred ash.

Admitted to Hamidia three days ago, died during treatment

A few days later, the girl's condition worsened again, and she was admitted to Hamidia Hospital three days ago. She died there on Monday morning during treatment. After the post-mortem examination, the police handed over the body to the family.

The condition worsened after returning from coaching classes

Afterward, the student went to her coaching classes. Upon returning, her condition worsened, and she began vomiting. When asked, the student said she had consumed the sacred ash kept in the temple. Her mother then explained that it was not sacred ash but rat poison.

The family then took her to a private hospital in Bhanpur, where she received primary treatment and was discharged.

It is reported that the student's board examinations were scheduled to begin on February 10.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

