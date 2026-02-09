 Bhopal News: High Court Chief Justices Stress Courtroom Justice, Warn Against Media Trials
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: High Court Chief Justices Stress Courtroom Justice, Warn Against Media Trials

Bhopal News: High Court Chief Justices Stress Courtroom Justice, Warn Against Media Trials

Under the guidance of Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and senior Supreme Court judges, the summit focused on institutionalizing administration and formulating a National Judicial Policy to transform judicial governance from a traditional model into a strategic, data-driven system.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: High Court Chief Justices Stress Courtroom Justice, Warn Against Media Trials | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Conference for High Court Chief Justices addressed issues of media trials, emphasising that justice must be delivered in court to protect presumption of innocence.

The National Judicial Academy India concluded its two-day Conference for Chief Justices of High Courts, centering on building a unified, efficient, and people-centric judiciary.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Fraud With Patients; Accused Duped Dozen Patients
article-image

Under the guidance of Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and senior Supreme Court judges, the summit focused on institutionalising administration and formulating a National Judicial Policy to transform judicial governance from a traditional model into a strategic, data-driven system.

This aims to equip High Courts to navigate modern legal complexities while maintaining institutional integrity nationwide.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs PAK: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Demands End Of Handshake Snub, Greater Revenue Share To End T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott
IND Vs PAK: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Demands End Of Handshake Snub, Greater Revenue Share To End T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott
Chocolate Day 2026: Everything About Date, Significance, Celebrations & More
Chocolate Day 2026: Everything About Date, Significance, Celebrations & More
Did Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton Make Their Relationship Official At Super Bowl LX? Watch Viral Video
Did Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton Make Their Relationship Official At Super Bowl LX? Watch Viral Video
WATCH: Mack Hollins Arrives Barefoot In Prison Suit, Handcuffs & Hannibal Lecter-Style Mask For Super Bowl 2026 In Viral Video
WATCH: Mack Hollins Arrives Barefoot In Prison Suit, Handcuffs & Hannibal Lecter-Style Mask For Super Bowl 2026 In Viral Video

A strategic roadmap was envisioned to tackle case backlogs by streamlining procedures and prioritizing trials for offences punishable by up to 7 years. Stale or unnecessary litigations filed by the State were also deliberated.

By curbing the State s role as a frequent litigant and promoting reforms through digital innovation and linguistic inclusivity, the Conference reaffirmed a commitment to creating a modern, accessible, uniform and citizen-centric justice system.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Overhead In Bhopal: Officer Ka Gussa, Blessed By Luck, Going On Deputation, Unhappy Ps & More
Overhead In Bhopal: Officer Ka Gussa, Blessed By Luck, Going On Deputation, Unhappy Ps & More
MP News: ₹82.4 Lakh FDR Fraud; FIR Against Private Firm Official, Ex-Bank Officer in Jabalpur
MP News: ₹82.4 Lakh FDR Fraud; FIR Against Private Firm Official, Ex-Bank Officer in Jabalpur
MP News: Posing As Cop, Imposter Makes Away With Woman’s Ornaments
MP News: Posing As Cop, Imposter Makes Away With Woman’s Ornaments
MP News: Union Minister Addresses BJP Digital Influencers On Budget In Jabalpur
MP News: Union Minister Addresses BJP Digital Influencers On Budget In Jabalpur
Bhopal News: MPBSE Exams From Tomorrow, 16 Lakh Students To Appear At 9,856 Centers
Bhopal News: MPBSE Exams From Tomorrow, 16 Lakh Students To Appear At 9,856 Centers