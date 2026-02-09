Bhopal News: High Court Chief Justices Stress Courtroom Justice, Warn Against Media Trials | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Conference for High Court Chief Justices addressed issues of media trials, emphasising that justice must be delivered in court to protect presumption of innocence.

The National Judicial Academy India concluded its two-day Conference for Chief Justices of High Courts, centering on building a unified, efficient, and people-centric judiciary.

Under the guidance of Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and senior Supreme Court judges, the summit focused on institutionalising administration and formulating a National Judicial Policy to transform judicial governance from a traditional model into a strategic, data-driven system.

This aims to equip High Courts to navigate modern legal complexities while maintaining institutional integrity nationwide.

A strategic roadmap was envisioned to tackle case backlogs by streamlining procedures and prioritizing trials for offences punishable by up to 7 years. Stale or unnecessary litigations filed by the State were also deliberated.

By curbing the State s role as a frequent litigant and promoting reforms through digital innovation and linguistic inclusivity, the Conference reaffirmed a commitment to creating a modern, accessible, uniform and citizen-centric justice system.