Indore News: Farmers Submit Objections Against Proposed Transfer Of Co-Op Mill Land

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of shareholder farmers gathered at the Sanwer SDM office on the final day for filing objections against the proposed transfer of nearly 33 hectares of land belonging to Malwa Cooperative Sugar Mill in Barlai Jagir to the industries department.

The farmers collectively submitted written objections, demanding a reconsideration of the decision.

The protesting farmers said the land is the property of a cooperative institution built through their share capital, hard work and years of participation. They argued that transferring it for industrial or private purposes without the consent of shareholders would be unjust and against the core principles of cooperation

Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, including Chandan Singh Badwaya and Balram Narwaliya, reached the SDM office to lodge their objections. Other leaders such as Ramswaroop Mantri, Bablu Jadhav and Shailendra Patel insisted that no decision should be taken without ensuring farmers rights, fair market-value compensation and future security.

The leaders warned that if their legitimate demands were not addressed, they will adopt democratic and lawful means to decide their next course of action.