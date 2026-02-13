 Indore News: Homio Umang’ Festival Showcases Student Talent And Creativity
Indore News: Homio Umang' Festival Showcases Student Talent And Creativity

The annual ‘Homio Umang’ cultural festival at Shrimati Kamalaben Ravjibhai Patel Gujarati Homoeopathic Medical College in Indore showcased student talent through performances emphasizing creativity, discipline, and community. Chief guest Dr Parikshit Jhade highlighted holistic learning, while doctors shared experiences in patient care.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
Indore News: Homio Umang’ Festival Showcases Student Talent And Creativity | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The annual cultural festival ‘Homio Umang’ of Shrimati Kamalaben Ravjibhai Patel Gujarati Homoeopathic Medical College was held on Wednesday, bringing together students, faculty and parents for an evening of performances and reflections on medical education.

The event took place at Manmohan Mehta Auditorium, Sangeet Kala Academy, Vijay Nagar, and began at 4.30 pm.

Chief guest IAS officer Dr Parikshit Jhade, CEO of Indore Development Authority, said cultural engagement alongside academics is essential for all-round student development.

He urged students to build their lives on discipline, hard work and resilience, sharing his own journey of clearing the civil services examination in his fourth attempt.

He described homoeopathy as a holistic system addressing both mental and physical health.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Ishwar Patel shared his 44 years of experience and spoke about using homoeopathic medicines such as Arnica, Ruta, Symphytum and Calcarea Phos in patient care.

Gynaecologist Dr Sonal Shroff highlighted the responsibility of doctors towards patients’ physical, mental and financial conditions.

The programme was chaired by Deepakbhai J Soni, president of Shri Gujarati Samaj Indore.

Chairman Bhavnesh Patel and principal Dr S P Singh welcomed guests and noted that the institution’s outpatient dispensary served nearly 82,000 patients annually. Around 450 students and parents attended.

