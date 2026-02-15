MP News: 26-Year-Old Man Shoots Himself Dead At Home While Family Away In Ashoknagar

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man allegedly shot himself to death after using a licensed gun at his home in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district, police said on Sunday.

The family members were not present at the house when the incident took place. The deceased has been identified as Gurtej Singh, son of Bijender Singh Sandhu. He was the nephew of former MLA Jajpal Singh Jajji.

The incident occurred in Inglekhedi village under the Dehat police station area of Ashoknagar.

According to information, the entire family had gone to attend an engagement ceremony. Gurtej was alone at home at the time of the incident. No family member was present when the gunshot was fired.

A worker employed at the house said he heard a loud gunshot sound coming from one of the rooms. Alarmed by the noise, he immediately rushed inside and found Gurtej lying on the floor in a blood-soaked condition. The sight left the worker frightened and confused. He quickly went to the place where the engagement ceremony was being held, travelling by tractor, and informed the family members about the incident.

After receiving the information, the family members rushed back to the house. By the time they arrived, Gurtej was already dead. Initial information suggests that the youth used his elder brother’s licensed 12-bore gun. The bullet reportedly hit him on the forehead, causing his death on the spot.

Police said Gurtej was engaged in farming work. At the time of the incident, his father was in Dabra and was not aware of what had happened. The reason behind the suicide is not yet known, and no note has been found so far.

Dehat police station in-charge Bhuvnesh Sharma said that the police team reached the spot soon after receiving information.

The body was taken into custody and sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examination. The post-mortem will be conducted in the presence of family members.

He also said that a forensic team visited the spot and collected evidence, which has been sent to the laboratory for examination.

Police are questioning family members, relatives, and close acquaintances to understand what may have led Gurtej to take this step. Officials said the exact reason behind the suicide will become clear only after the investigation is completed.