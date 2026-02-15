 MP News: Couple Goes Wild Over High Electricity Bill In Morena, Woman Hits Meter Reader With 'Chappal' | VIDEO
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 05:31 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Angry over a high electricity bill, a couple allegedly assaulted an outsourced meter reader inside the local power department office in Morena on Sunday.

The incident took place in Rampur Kala area of Morena in Madhya Pradesh. The woman reportedly took off her slipper and hit the employee, Vinod Kushwaha, while verbally abusing him.

A video has surfaced, in which a woman can be seen holding a slipper in hand and both husband wife shouting at the employee.

Watch the video below :

According to reports, Rampur residents Jai Prakash Singhal and his wife Shilpi Singhal visited the local office of Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company to complain about their unusually high electricity bill. The argument escalated when the couple confronted Kushwaha, blaming him for the alleged overbilling.

Eyewitnesses said the situation quickly turned chaotic. Other employees rushed to intervene and managed to pull Kushwaha away after a struggle. The altercation caused alarm among staff and disrupted office work. Junior engineer Vivek Jatav was also present at the time.

It is reported that Kushwaha had earlier visited the couple’s house to take the meter reading. Shortly after, the couple came to the office to lodge their complaint, accusing him of issuing an inflated bill, which led to the confrontation.

article-image

Following the incident, both parties went to the Rampur police station. Based on Kushwaha’s complaint and video evidence of the incident, police registered a case against the couple under assault-related sections.

Station in-charge Rammantra Gupta said that, since the victim is an outsourced employee, charges related to obstruction of government work were not added. He added that the case is under investigation, and further action will be taken based on the findings.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of outsourced staff working in government offices and highlights growing tensions between electricity department employees and consumers over billing issues.

