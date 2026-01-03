MP News: Stop Love Jihad At Home, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the process to stop Love Jihad cases should begin at home. The family members must see how their daughter has been influenced by an unknown person, he said.

Bhagwat made the statement during an interaction with women in Bhopal on Saturday. Efforts are needed to stop Love Jihad at the third level by holding interactions with the family members.

Girls should be imparted training in self-defence, and society should keep an eye on such incidents and deal with them, he said, adding that such efforts will stop Love Jihad.

According to him, western culture is being imposed on the people of India in the name of modernity, so everyone should think about the moral values they are imparting to the children.

Women should be as courageous as Queen Lakshmi Bai, he said. Our religion, our culture, and our society are safe because of women who are not confined to their homes today,’’ he said.

Men and women together build a prosperous society, so the way women work for their families should also work for building the nation, he said. There are many challenges in the form of cultural invasion, which are being called 'cultural Marxism and wokeism', for which people must understand religion, values, and ethics.

About tension, Bhagwat said a man should not think himself lonely at home, and there should be a sense of belonging among the family members.

Parents should not set an impossible target for the children because meaningfulness is more important than success, he said.