 MP News: Stop Love Jihad At Home, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Stop Love Jihad At Home, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

MP News: Stop Love Jihad At Home, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Men and women together build a prosperous society, so the way women work for their families should also work for building the nation, he said. There are many challenges in the form of cultural invasion, which are being called 'cultural Marxism and wokeism', for which people must understand religion, values, and ethics.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Stop Love Jihad At Home, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the process to stop Love Jihad cases should begin at home. The family members must see how their daughter has been influenced by an unknown person, he said.

Bhagwat made the statement during an interaction with women in Bhopal on Saturday. Efforts are needed to stop Love Jihad at the third level by holding interactions with the family members.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut January 4: Power Supply Will Be Affected In City Hospital, Amber Complex, Shalimar...
article-image

Girls should be imparted training in self-defence, and society should keep an eye on such incidents and deal with them, he said, adding that such efforts will stop Love Jihad.

According to him, western culture is being imposed on the people of India in the name of modernity, so everyone should think about the moral values they are imparting to the children.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra BJP’s Ravindra Chavan Admits Regret Over Ajit Pawar’s Induction
BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra BJP’s Ravindra Chavan Admits Regret Over Ajit Pawar’s Induction
MTNL Floats RFP To Sell Kemps Corner Office Property For ₹25.71 Crore
MTNL Floats RFP To Sell Kemps Corner Office Property For ₹25.71 Crore
Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders Thane Developer To Refund ₹7.92 Lakh For Delay In Sale Agreement Registration
Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders Thane Developer To Refund ₹7.92 Lakh For Delay In Sale Agreement Registration
FPJ Dialogue: Mahayuti Will Deliver Mumbai’s Next Marathi Mayor, Says Sanjay Nirupam
FPJ Dialogue: Mahayuti Will Deliver Mumbai’s Next Marathi Mayor, Says Sanjay Nirupam

Women should be as courageous as Queen Lakshmi Bai, he said. Our religion, our culture, and our society are safe because of women who are not confined to their homes today,’’ he said.

Men and women together build a prosperous society, so the way women work for their families should also work for building the nation, he said. There are many challenges in the form of cultural invasion, which are being called 'cultural Marxism and wokeism', for which people must understand religion, values, and ethics.

About tension, Bhagwat said a man should not think himself lonely at home, and there should be a sense of belonging among the family members.

Parents should not set an impossible target for the children because meaningfulness is more important than success, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Stop Love Jihad At Home, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

MP News: Stop Love Jihad At Home, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhopal News: Europeans Have Shifted To Multi-Grain Diet, But Indians Continue With Fast Food Culture

Bhopal News: Europeans Have Shifted To Multi-Grain Diet, But Indians Continue With Fast Food Culture

Bhopal News: Metro Cancels 4 Morning Trips Due To Low Ridership

Bhopal News: Metro Cancels 4 Morning Trips Due To Low Ridership

Bhopal News: Ex-Waqf Board Chief, 2 Officials Booked For Rent Scam

Bhopal News: Ex-Waqf Board Chief, 2 Officials Booked For Rent Scam

MP News: Savarna Groups Perform Ritual Purification Of Manusmriti In Prayagraj

MP News: Savarna Groups Perform Ritual Purification Of Manusmriti In Prayagraj