Grand Seiko Opens Its First Exclusive Salon In Mumbai

Grand Seiko, the Japanese luxury watchmaker celebrated for its craftsmanship and precision, has opened its first exclusive salon in Mumbai at Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel. Following successful launches in Bengaluru and New Delhi, the new boutique marks a significant milestone in the brand’s India journey, bringing its refined watchmaking excellence to the country’s financial capital. Spanning approximately 500 sq. ft., the boutique offers an intimate and immersive environment for watch enthusiasts and collectors to explore the brand’s full range of timepieces, including its signature Spring Drive, Mechanical, and Quartz collections.

Niladri Mazumder, President and COO of Seiko India, said, “The opening of our first Grand Seiko salon in Mumbai represents an exciting chapter in our India growth story. Mumbai, with its vibrant luxury landscape and cosmopolitan clientele, is a top-priority market for us. We look forward to welcoming customers to the world of Grand Seiko and offering them exceptional craftsmanship, heritage, and personalised experiences.”

Reflecting the Japanese philosophy of Takumi—master craftsmanship—the Mumbai salon embodies the artistry, precision, and heritage that define every Grand Seiko creation. The boutique’s minimalist Japanese design blends understated elegance with modern sophistication, offering an immersive retail experience with expert guidance, bespoke consultations, and a curated selection of the brand’s most celebrated models.

At its heart is a showcase of Grand Seiko’s artistry and technical mastery, from the much-revered Shunbun of the Heritage Collection to the latest introductions from the Elegance Collection—the Snowdrop and Moondrop. The SBGA413 Shunbun is a Grand Seiko classic, inspired by pink sakura petals that drift to form hanaikada, flower rafts on water. It is a modern reinterpretation of the iconic 62GS and is powered by the Spring Drive Caliber 9R65, assembled at the Shinshu Watch Studio in Nagano. It is priced at Rs 6,30,000. The SBGM255 Snowdrop and SBGM257 Moondrop automatic mechanical GMT watches draw inspiration from the first Grand Seiko case design. The Moondrop features a navy-blue dial with a gold-coloured GMT hand, while the Snowdrop offers a white dial with a tempered blue GMT hand. Both feature a

geometric spiral pattern that shifts with the light, recalling the beauty of dew drops and melting snow. Each is priced at Rs 4,70,000.

With this new Mumbai salon, Grand Seiko continues to share its philosophy of precision, beauty, and Japanese artistry with India’s growing community of watch connoisseurs.