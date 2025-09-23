 Janhvi Kapoor In Mom Sridevi's Saree To Malaika Arora's Versace Corset: Bollywood Celebs Stun At Homebound Premiere
Janhvi Kapoor In Mom Sridevi's Saree To Malaika Arora's Versace Corset: Bollywood Celebs Stun At Homebound Premiere

From Janhvi Kapoor’s heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Sridevi, to Malaika Arora’s Y2K glam revival, the night was proof that when it comes to style, Bollywood never plays safe.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Bollywood celebs at Homebound premiere | All images courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The red carpet of Homebound’s premiere wasn’t just about cinema; it turned into a fashion runway where Bollywood A-listers blended nostalgia, glamour, and bold experiments. From Janhvi Kapoor’s heartfelt tribute to her late mother Sridevi to Malaika Arora’s Y2K glam revival, the night was proof that when it comes to style, Bollywood never plays safe.

Look at who wore what at Homebound premiere

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor made an emotional yet elegant choice by draping her late mother Sridevi’s archival Manish Malhotra saree featuring a royal blue-and-black drape with a gold border. The actress paired it with stunning jewellery, including a choker, jhumkas, and bangles, keeping the look rooted in heritage.

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar looked sharp in all-white, layering a waistcoat with an oversized blazer and matching trousers. The clean monochrome palette gave his look a modern, runway-ready edge.

article-image

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora went bold in true Y2K spirit, rocking black capri pants paired with a gold-and-black corset top by Versace. With her chic baguette bag, the look screamed Versace-coded nostalgia while still feeling fresh.

Ishaan Khatter

The leading man of the movie, Ishaan Khatter, went classic with a twist. He styled a crisp white shirt with undone collar buttons, teamed with black trousers. He added drama with a black scarf draped around his neck, giving his minimal look a sharp statement touch.

Khushi Kapoor

Balancing her sister’s traditional vibe, Khushi Kapoor chose an understated chic vibe with a black midi dress. She styled it with strappy heels and a diamond choker, proving that sometimes less is more.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan pulled off all-black cool, pairing a sleek turtleneck with black jeans and topping it off with a leather jacket. Effortless, edgy, and very Hrithik.

Shilpa Shetty

Adding a pop of colour to the night, Shilpa Shetty grabbed eyeballs in a rani pink Jeevan ensemble, featuring a bralette with a voluminous skirt and an oversized shirt. The bold monotone styling gave her a chic, playful edge.

Rohit Saraf

Rohit Saraf served “office-core chic” in a navy blazer and white trousers, layered over a classic white tee. Casual yet polished, his look was perfect for a young star carving his own style space.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna redefined power dressing with a twist. She wore a sleek blazer with golden buttons and padded shoulders, balanced with wide-legged, geometric-printed pants.

