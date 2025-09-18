 Alia Bhatt Revives Iconic Tom Ford Gucci Dress at Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood Premiere: Fans Say, 'Bella Hadid Core'
Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
article-image

When it comes to red carpet fashion, Alia Bhatt never fails to command attention. At the star-studded premiere of Aryan Khan’s much-talked-about directorial debut Ba**ds of Bollywood*, the actor turned heads by stepping into one of Gucci’s most legendary archival designs, a Tom Ford creation from the Fall/Winter 1996/97 collection.

Alia Bhatt in Gucci

Alia Bhatt in Gucci | Instagram

A Gucci moment with history

The dress in question is an ivory jersey gown featuring daring side cut-outs and the instantly recognisable oversized “G” buckle belt. First seen on Gucci’s Milan runway in 1996, this piece marked a turning point in Tom Ford’s vision for the brand, cementing its image as unapologetically glamorous and provocatively chic. At the time, fashion critics described that collection as “the fashion equivalent of a one-night stand at Studio 54,” emphasizing its seductive yet structured appeal.

From Kate Moss to Alia Bhatt

Back in the 90s, supermodel Kate Moss immortalised this very gown when she wore it down the runway. Its fluid drape, sleek silhouette, and audacious cut-outs reflected the cultural shift from minimalism to sensuality that defined the decade. Over time, the dress has become a holy grail for fashion historians and vintage collectors, often cited as one of the most important pieces of 90s runway fashion. Today, that entire collection is considered an archival treasure, frequently resurfacing in discussions about fashion’s golden moments.

Alia’s modern twist on vintage glamour

For her big moment, Alia was styled by celebrity fashion curator Rhea Kapoor, who allowed the archival gown to shine by keeping accessories understated. She carried Gucci’s Bamboo 1947 mini bag and adorned herself with Tiffany & Co. jewels. The styling was completed with slicked-back hair, fresh dewy skin, and sculptural gold hoops, an elegant balance between modern minimalism and vintage drama.

In recent years, archival fashion has been enjoying a massive resurgence, with celebrities revisiting iconic runway looks instead of opting for new custom designs. These revivals not only celebrate fashion history but also highlight the sustainability aspect of rewearing rare couture.

