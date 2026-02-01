Alia Bhatt Reveals How Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To Fake Reports About Trouble In Their Marriage

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt reacted to reports about trouble in her marriage with actor Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent interview, Alia stated that online rumours and memes never bother her and Ranbir. She also revealed how the Barfi actor reacts to such reports.

During an interview with Esquire India, Alia said, "The noise doesn’t reach us. Because it’s not real. They’re responding to three-and-a-half seconds or seven seconds of what they’re seeing. We’ve been together for seven years. That’s way more seconds than what people are commenting on."

Revealing how Ranbir reacts to such reports, Alia said he sometimes laughs at them and largely ignores such commentary.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, who married Ranbir in April 2022, added, "Even the B of bother doesn’t enter our life. If you’re in a room of fifty people, maybe only four actually care about you. The rest might be thinking terrible things, but you can’t hear them. Is my reality changing? No. Is my family dynamic changing? Not at all. Am I living my dream? Yes. Do I go to sleep every day with a grateful heart? One hundred per cent."

Ranbir and Alia's relationship and marriage

The couple tied the knot in April 2022 after several years of dating, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. Later that year, in November, they welcomed their daughter, Raha.

They reportedly fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. According to media reports, major shoot of the film is completed. While the details of Love & War have been kept heavily under the wraps, the film is reportedly set against the backdrop of war, with Ranbir and Vicky reportedly playing Indian Army officers, while Alia might play a cabaret dancer.

Alia and Ranbir will also share screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra 2.