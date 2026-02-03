'Agar Mai Apni Pe Aa Gaya...': Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit's Husband Yugam Gera Reacts On Cheating Allegations, Says 'Tujhe Maine Banaya Hai'

Vada Pav girl |

Vada Pav girl Chandrika Dixit has been away from the limelight recently, but she has found her way back into the headlines. She took to Instagram to accuse her husband, Yugam Gera, of cheating on her. Crying and sharing photos and chats, Chandrika said, "2 mahine s kya kya bardasht kar rahi hun, pata hai." She then shared a photo of Yugam with an alleged other girl on a bike. Chandrika further claimed on Instagram, "Saboot Mere Paas Bhi Hai."

Replying to his wife’s claims, Yugam also posted a video with the caption, "Tuje maine bnaya hai yaad rakh (Remember I have made you)." In his post, Yugam admitted that he had made a mistake but insisted that it was not as serious as Chandrika was portraying it. He further stated that he also has evidence to show. "Agar mai apni pe aa gaya na to main bhi bhot kuch kar sakta hun, lekin mai karunga nahi (sic)," stated Yugam. He then reminded his wife Chandrika that her shop she is running is with his help.

Who Is Yugam Gera?

Yugam Gera, whose original name is Yash Dixit, is known as the husband of Vada Pav girl, Chandrika Gera Dixit. The couple first gained popularity for selling vada pav and the controversy surrounding their stall being removed, as well as a clash with the police. Recently, Yugam has started vlogging, documenting his journey from fat to fit. On 18 January 2026, he uploaded a video in which he said he went for a bike ride after having a fight with his wife, Chandrika. In the video, he claimed that the argument arose because Chandrika felt he was not giving her enough time and remained preoccupied with his gym. However, little is publicly known about Yugam, as he tends to stay away from the limelight, unlike his wife Chandrika.

According to Chandrika’s claims, Yugam has been cheating on her for more than two months. So far, Yugam has not responded to these allegations. Despite the controversy, many people online believe that the couple might be doing this for attention. A user questioned, "Why posting on social media but… attention seeker." Another jokd, "Toh internet solve karwaye ga kya didi ab? 2 kodi ka drama laga rakha hai."