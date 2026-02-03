 'Agar Mai Apni Pe Aa Gaya...': Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit's Husband Yugam Gera Reacts On Cheating Allegations, Says 'Tujhe Maine Banaya Hai'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Agar Mai Apni Pe Aa Gaya...': Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit's Husband Yugam Gera Reacts On Cheating Allegations, Says 'Tujhe Maine Banaya Hai'

'Agar Mai Apni Pe Aa Gaya...': Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit's Husband Yugam Gera Reacts On Cheating Allegations, Says 'Tujhe Maine Banaya Hai'

Vada Pav girl Chandrika Dixit has accused her husband, Yugam Gera, of cheating on her, sharing photos and chats on Instagram as "evidence." Yugam responded, admitting that he had made a mistake but denying the severity, while netizens speculate that the couple’s online feud might be a bid for attention.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Vada Pav girl |

Vada Pav girl Chandrika Dixit has been away from the limelight recently, but she has found her way back into the headlines. She took to Instagram to accuse her husband, Yugam Gera, of cheating on her. Crying and sharing photos and chats, Chandrika said, "2 mahine s kya kya bardasht kar rahi hun, pata hai." She then shared a photo of Yugam with an alleged other girl on a bike. Chandrika further claimed on Instagram, "Saboot Mere Paas Bhi Hai."

Replying to his wife’s claims, Yugam also posted a video with the caption, "Tuje maine bnaya hai yaad rakh (Remember I have made you)." In his post, Yugam admitted that he had made a mistake but insisted that it was not as serious as Chandrika was portraying it. He further stated that he also has evidence to show. "Agar mai apni pe aa gaya na to main bhi bhot kuch kar sakta hun, lekin mai karunga nahi (sic)," stated Yugam. He then reminded his wife Chandrika that her shop she is running is with his help.

Read Also
Korean Girl Tries Vada Pav During Her Visit To India; Viral Video Records Her Reaction To Trying The...
article-image

Who Is Yugam Gera?

Yugam Gera, whose original name is Yash Dixit, is known as the husband of Vada Pav girl, Chandrika Gera Dixit. The couple first gained popularity for selling vada pav and the controversy surrounding their stall being removed, as well as a clash with the police. Recently, Yugam has started vlogging, documenting his journey from fat to fit. On 18 January 2026, he uploaded a video in which he said he went for a bike ride after having a fight with his wife, Chandrika. In the video, he claimed that the argument arose because Chandrika felt he was not giving her enough time and remained preoccupied with his gym. However, little is publicly known about Yugam, as he tends to stay away from the limelight, unlike his wife Chandrika.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Mandi Hosts DRDO Workshop On Armament Research, Strengthens Ties For Defence Innovation
IIT Mandi Hosts DRDO Workshop On Armament Research, Strengthens Ties For Defence Innovation
Saregama Q3 Profit Rises 17% YoY To ₹51.2 Cr, Revenue Climbs 13% Despite Sequential Drop
Saregama Q3 Profit Rises 17% YoY To ₹51.2 Cr, Revenue Climbs 13% Despite Sequential Drop
MobiKwik Swings To ₹40.5 Crore Profit In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 7% YoY To ₹2,972 Crore
MobiKwik Swings To ₹40.5 Crore Profit In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 7% YoY To ₹2,972 Crore
Adani Ports Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 21% To ₹3,043 Crore, Revenue Up 22% To ₹9,705 Crore
Adani Ports Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 21% To ₹3,043 Crore, Revenue Up 22% To ₹9,705 Crore

According to Chandrika’s claims, Yugam has been cheating on her for more than two months. So far, Yugam has not responded to these allegations. Despite the controversy, many people online believe that the couple might be doing this for attention. A user questioned, "Why posting on social media but… attention seeker." Another jokd, "Toh internet solve karwaye ga kya didi ab? 2 kodi ka drama laga rakha hai."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Only Indian Influencer At Grammys 2026! Sakshi Sindwani Creates History In Custom Manish Malhotra
Only Indian Influencer At Grammys 2026! Sakshi Sindwani Creates History In Custom Manish Malhotra
'Where Is Rehman Dakait?': Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Shows No Glimpse Of Akshaye Khanna,...
'Where Is Rehman Dakait?': Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Shows No Glimpse Of Akshaye Khanna,...
'Life's Been Cruel To Me Lately': Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note On Mother Mona Shourie's Birth...
'Life's Been Cruel To Me Lately': Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note On Mother Mona Shourie's Birth...
Oops Moment! Sunny Leone Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At Mumbai Event, Video Of Husband Daniel Weber...
Oops Moment! Sunny Leone Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At Mumbai Event, Video Of Husband Daniel Weber...
'Agar Mai Apni Pe Aa Gaya...': Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit's Husband Yugam Gera Reacts On Cheating...
'Agar Mai Apni Pe Aa Gaya...': Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit's Husband Yugam Gera Reacts On Cheating...