Korean Girl Tries Vada Pav During Her Visit To India; Viral Video Records Her Reaction To Trying The Dish For First Time

Korean girl tries Vada Pav, gives it 10/10 rating | Kelly Korea

A Korean girl named Kelly is visiting India and sharing reels from her tour within the country. In one of her recent videos, she was seen trying the much-loved Maharashtrian dish 'Vada Pav'. Calling it the Indian burger, she tasted the street food for the very first time from a roadside stall in India. The video recorded her excitement towards the new food item and her reaction after giving it a bite.

To begin with, the video opened by showing Kelly, who hails from South Korea, approaching a local food stall and looking at the items displayed there. She comes across several pieces of Vada Pav placed there, and being unaware of the dish, she asks the vendor about it.

"Hi, what is that? This is Indian food?" she heard asking the Vada Pav seller in the now-viral video.

Soon, the food stall person replies to her by informing the dish to be a Vada Pav, further dubbing it as an Indian burger to make her aware of the dish in a better way.

Watch video

South Korean girl in India tries desi snack, a Vada Pav

Kelly is then seen repeating the name of the dish and saying "Vada Pav" in her style.

Without much delay, she focuses the camera on the food she grabbed. She takes the first bite of the Vada Pav with both curiosity and uncertainty. Does she enjoy its taste? The video captures her reaction on trying the desi snack.

"It's so hot. So hot. So hot," she says in her uncensored and candid review. Later, she gives a 10/10 rating to Vada Pav and tells people that she's in love with the dish now. Kelly captioned the video on Instagram: "I love Indian burger".

Vada Pav for free

Notably, she received the Vada Pav for free. After looking at her excitement and love for the dish, the Vada Pav seller offered it to her for free, which made her more happy.

Video goes viral

The video was posted by the Korean tourist earlier this October and it is now going viral on Instagram. Her Vada Pav reel has already attracted more than one million view on the social media site and is counting for more. Impressed with her foodie content, people hit the like button and made the video record 1,09,822 likes by October 30.