'Thank God He Had A Gun': Govinda's Manager Reveals Actor Escaped Attack At Home, Claims He Keeps Receiving Death Threats

Govinda's Manager Claims Actor Keeps Receiving Death Threats, Says He Escaped Attack At Home | File hoto by ANI

Actor Govinda has been facing a serious security scare after his manager revealed that the Bollywood star has been receiving multiple death threats in recent times. According to his manager, a recent incident even saw unidentified attackers allegedly attempting to target Govinda at his own residence in Mumbai, though the actor managed to escape without harm.

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, shared details of the alarming situation while speaking to ANI. He claimed that the actor’s presence of mind and preparedness helped prevent a potentially dangerous outcome. “He keeps getting threat calls. Thank God he had a gun with him the day he got attacked. He chased everyone away. Otherwise God knows what would’ve happened to him. I rushed to him at 4 am. We also filed an FIR. We also have a video of what happened that night," Sinha said.

While Sinha did not specify the exact date or location of the alleged attack, he indicated that the matter was taken seriously and that a formal police complaint has been registered. He also mentioned that video footage related to the incident has been secured, which could aid the investigation.

During the conversation, Sinha also briefly referred to another recent incident in which Govinda was injured while acting in self-defence. This remark has drawn renewed attention to a controversial episode from 2024, when the actor accidentally shot himself while cleaning his licensed revolver. At the time, police officials had ruled out any foul play, stating that it was an accidental discharge.

Despite the clarification from authorities back then, the incident had sparked speculation and rumours. The latest claims about threat calls and an attempted attack have once again raised concerns about the actor’s safety.

After the 2024 incident, Govinda's revolver was seized by the police and the actor was also questioned by a team of the Mumbai Police.