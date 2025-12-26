Akshaye Khanna Quit Drishyam 3 After Makers Refused ₹21 Crore Fee & His Demand To Wear A Wig: Report

The recent announcement surrounding Drishyam 3 has sparked buzz, not just for its confirmed release date but also for an omission that did not go unnoticed. When the makers revealed that the much-anticipated third installment of the franchise will hit theatres on October 2, 2026, the official press note listed Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor as the principal cast. However, Akshaye Khanna’s name was absent.

Akshaye's omission came as a surprise, especially given the impact he made as the antagonist in Drishyam 2 (2022). The actor, who is currently enjoying a career high following his performances in Dhurandhar and Chhaava, was expected to reprise his role in the third part. Soon after the announcement, reports began circulating that the actor had exited the project due to creative and financial disagreements with the makers.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, remuneration emerged as the primary sticking point. A source close to the development revealed that Akshaye's recent success boosted his market value, prompting him to revisit his fees.

“Akshaye was menacing as the villain in Chhaava and completely stole the show in Dhurandhar. He has clearly emerged as one of the most in-demand actors at the moment. Realising this, he revised his fees and asked for Rs 21 crore for Drishyam 3,” the source said.

The demand reportedly caught the makers off guard. The source added that the production team attempted to reason with the actor, explaining that such a steep fee would push the film beyond its planned budget. However, Akshaye reportedly stood firm, believing that his presence now substantially heightened audience interest and commercial value for the film.

Apart from the fee-related issue, there were reportedly other points of disagreement. Another source claimed that Akshaye had suggested a change in his on-screen appearance and expressed a desire to wear a wig for the role. The makers, however, were not in favour of the idea because the actor appeared without a wig in Drishyam 2, and they were keen on maintaining visual continuity.

With neither side willing to compromise on these concerns, Akshaye ultimately chose to step away from the project. According to sources, the decision was mutual and amicable. “Since his demands were not met, he decided to walk out of Drishyam 3. He wished the makers well, and the separation happened on a positive note. The team hopes to collaborate with him again in the future when both parties are aligned,” the source added.