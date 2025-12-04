AVM Saravanan's Death: Suriya, Rajinikanth, Sivakumar, Prabhu Deva & Others Pay Last Respect To Tamil Cinema Legend

AVM Saravanan | Instagram/fridaywall/PTI/rameshlaus

Social media is flooded with actors and fans paying tribute to Tamil producer AVM Saravanan following his death on December 4. According to The Hindu, Saravanan passed away due to age-related ailments at the age of 86.

In the wake of his demise, several South Indian actors paid homage to the legendary producer, known for films like Samsaram Adhu Minsaram, Murattu Kaalai, Uyarndha Ullam, Minsara Kanavu, Gemini, Sivaji: The Boss, and more.

Suriya was seen folding his hands and crying as he paid his last respects, while Sivakumar appeared visibly shaken during his heartfelt tribute.

A video of Rajinikanth paying his final respects to Saravanan also went viral, as shared by PTI. The veteran actor folded his hands and paid homage to the mortal remains of the producer.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin pays his respects at the funeral of veteran film producer AVM M. Saravanan in Chennai, as family members, colleagues and well-wishers gather to bid farewell to the legendary figure of the Tamil film industry.



Chief Minister MK Stalin also expressed his heartfelt respect for the late producer. Prabhu Deva took to X, writing, "Deeply saddened by the passing of AVM Saravanan sir. Heartfelt condolences. 🙏 (sic)" Sun TV also paid tribute, stating, "Rest in peace, AVM Saravanan sir. Your legacy will live on forever (sic)."

Who Was AVM Saravanan?

Widely recognized for his enormous contribution to the South Indian film industry, AVM Saravanan was a renowned Indian film producer and a mainstay of Tamil cinema. He continued the legacy of AVM Productions, one of the oldest and most prominent production companies in India, which was established in 1945 by A.V. Meiyappan. He was born into the distinguished AVM family. Classics like Samsaram Adhu Minsaram, Murattu Kaalai, Minsara Kanavu, and Sivaji: The Boss were among the many successful Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi movies the studio produced under his direction. Saravanan, who gained respect and admiration across the country for his visionary approach, supported technical innovation, developed gifted actors and directors, and made a lasting impression on Indian cinema.