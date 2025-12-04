 SRK's Son Aryan Khan Flips Middle Finger In Bengaluru Pub With Controversial Friends, Netizens Ask Police To Action- VIDEO
Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, sparked outrage after a viral video showed him giving the middle finger in a Bengaluru pub. He was accompanied by his friend Nalpad, the son of BDA Chairman NA Harris, who has a controversial past, including a 2018 assault case.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 08:09 PM IST
Aryan Khan | Instagram

Another day another controversy! Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan recently came out of the NCB mess and now he seems to be in another controversy. Bads of Bollywood director Aryan went to Bengaluru on November 28 for a private event. During his visit, Aryan was seen at a pub under Ashoknagar Police Station along with his friends, Nalapad (son of BDA Chairman NA Harris) and Zaid Khan (son of Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan).

In a viral video, Aryan can be seen showing the middle finger in public. Following its circulation on social media, netizens have demanded that Bengaluru police take action. Many users have questioned why Karnataka police have not responded yet, with some speculating if his celebrity background as Shah Rukh Khan's son.

Aryan, in the viral video, was accompanied by his friend Nalpad, who was previously in judicial custody for assaulting victim L Vidwat and threatening to kill him. The incident occurred in 2018 when Vidwat’s fractured leg accidentally touched Nalpad’s, sparking chaos. As per Indian Express, the chargesheet quoted Nalpad saying to Vidwat, "I am son of local MLA NA Haris. You are not even equal to my shoe. You say sorry and kiss my feet, bloody a****** (sic)."

