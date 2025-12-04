SRK's Son Aryan Khan Flips Middle Finger In Bengaluru Pub With Controversial Friends, Netizens Ask Police To Action- VIDEO

Aryan Khan | Instagram

Another day another controversy! Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan recently came out of the NCB mess and now he seems to be in another controversy. Bads of Bollywood director Aryan went to Bengaluru on November 28 for a private event. During his visit, Aryan was seen at a pub under Ashoknagar Police Station along with his friends, Nalapad (son of BDA Chairman NA Harris) and Zaid Khan (son of Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan).

In a viral video, Aryan can be seen showing the middle finger in public. Following its circulation on social media, netizens have demanded that Bengaluru police take action. Many users have questioned why Karnataka police have not responded yet, with some speculating if his celebrity background as Shah Rukh Khan's son.

Actor #ShahRukhKhan’s son #AryanKhan recently visited #Bengaluru. He had come to the city for a private event but ended up causing controversy.



Fans had gathered at a pub to see him, and during this time, he showed his middle finger in public.



A video of the incident has gone… pic.twitter.com/HfRIgrLapK — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 4, 2025

Achha sanskar diye he @iamsrk ne apne bete ko pic.twitter.com/jUiRCbfQ1w — India 2029 (@india2029) December 4, 2025

Aryan, in the viral video, was accompanied by his friend Nalpad, who was previously in judicial custody for assaulting victim L Vidwat and threatening to kill him. The incident occurred in 2018 when Vidwat’s fractured leg accidentally touched Nalpad’s, sparking chaos. As per Indian Express, the chargesheet quoted Nalpad saying to Vidwat, "I am son of local MLA NA Haris. You are not even equal to my shoe. You say sorry and kiss my feet, bloody a****** (sic)."

Later, Nalpad’s aides reportedly hit Vidwat, after which he was forced to "kiss" Nalpad’s feet. Nalpad allegedly said, "if you don't say sorry, then I will kill you here only (sic)." The chargesheet reportedly ran over 300 pages and included statements from around 23 eyewitnesses. After 115 days of trial, Nalpad was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court.