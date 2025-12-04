Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Tanya Mittal To Be Evicted Next? Here's FACT Check

Bigg Boss 19 | Colors TV

Reports suggest that Malti Chahar has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 19 house ahead of the grand finale. With the finale just a few days away, fans are eagerly speculating about who might win this season. Now, another report has surfaced online claiming that Tanya Mittal has also been eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 ahead of the grand finale.

Several users on X are claiming that Tanya was eliminated following Malti’s eviction from the house. However, these reports lack solid evidence, making it unclear whether Tanya will actually be eliminated in the upcoming episodes. Meanwhile, BBTak has confirmed that Malti’s elimination will take place during the upcoming garden area task.

📢 BREAKING NEWS:#TanyaMittal And #MaltiChahar has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house! 😳🔥

The twist nobody saw coming has officially shaken the game.

Equations badlenge… dynamics hilenge… aur drama abhi baaki hai! 👀⚡#TanyaIsTheBoss : 5th Postion #MaltiIsTheBoss : — Choudhary bobby (@jbabu987) December 4, 2025

BREAKING NEWS:



VIJAYI BHAVA TANYA MITTAL #AmaalMalik And #MaltiChahar has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house! 😳🔥

The twist nobody saw coming has officially shaken the game.

Equations badlenge… dynamics hilenge… aur drama abhi baaki hai! 👀⚡#AmaalIsTheBoss : 5th… — Queen Lamin💎 (@PdiangL) December 4, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends

You can now cast your vote for the contestant you want to win the season. Each registered viewer can choose their favorite contestant by using the official Bigg Boss 19 app or visiting the show's official website. Depending on the guidelines set forth by the program, fans may also cast their votes via partner platforms or SMS (if available). Prepare all of your backup IDs because each ID can receive up to 99 votes every day. Give it your all and assist your favorite in winning the grand finale!

As the voting opens, people have been supporting their favourite contestants. Many have been making the grand finale prediction about who will be the final winner of the show. Several users online are claiming that Gaurav Khanna is the deserving winner of Bigg Boss 19. Besides Gaurav, Farrhana is also getting good support from the audience and many believe that she has potential to be in Top 3.

🚨 Prediction

FINAL VOTING TREND — BB19 🚨



1️⃣ #GAURAVKHANNA

2️⃣ #TANYAMITTAL

3️⃣ #PRANITMORE

4️⃣ #FARRHANABHATT

5️⃣ #AMAALMALIK



If the trend holds…

GAURAV vs TANYA will walk into the finale as the TOP 2 and be the ones to switch off the Bigg Boss 19 lights for the last time 🔥🏆… — Rana Y. (@YogeshRanaChd) December 3, 2025

Prediction

FINAL VOTING TREND — BB19 🚨



1️⃣ #GAURAVKHANNA

2️⃣ #TANYAMITTAL

3️⃣ #PRANITMORE

4️⃣ #FARRHANABHATT

5️⃣ #AMAALMALIK



If the trend holds…

GAURAV vs TANYA will walk into the finale as the TOP 2 and be the ones to switch off the Bigg Boss 19 lights for the last time 🔥🏆… — MUFFI KAPADIA (@muffikapadia) December 3, 2025

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.