 Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Tanya Mittal To Be Evicted Next? Here's FACT Check
Malti Chahar has reportedly been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 19 house ahead of the grand finale, while rumors about Tanya Mittal's eviction remain unconfirmed. Voting is now open, giving fans the chance to cast multiple votes to support their favourite contestant and help determine the season's winner.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 | Colors TV

Reports suggest that Malti Chahar has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 19 house ahead of the grand finale. With the finale just a few days away, fans are eagerly speculating about who might win this season. Now, another report has surfaced online claiming that Tanya Mittal has also been eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 ahead of the grand finale.

Several users on X are claiming that Tanya was eliminated following Malti’s eviction from the house. However, these reports lack solid evidence, making it unclear whether Tanya will actually be eliminated in the upcoming episodes. Meanwhile, BBTak has confirmed that Malti’s elimination will take place during the upcoming garden area task.

article-image

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends

You can now cast your vote for the contestant you want to win the season. Each registered viewer can choose their favorite contestant by using the official Bigg Boss 19 app or visiting the show's official website. Depending on the guidelines set forth by the program, fans may also cast their votes via partner platforms or SMS (if available). Prepare all of your backup IDs because each ID can receive up to 99 votes every day. Give it your all and assist your favorite in winning the grand finale!

As the voting opens, people have been supporting their favourite contestants. Many have been making the grand finale prediction about who will be the final winner of the show. Several users online are claiming that Gaurav Khanna is the deserving winner of Bigg Boss 19. Besides Gaurav, Farrhana is also getting good support from the audience and many believe that she has potential to be in Top 3.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

