 Pati Patni Aur Panga Finale: Will Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Emerge As Winners? See Fans' Verdict
The Pati Patni Aur Panga finale episodes will air on Saturday and Sunday. The season's winner will be decided based on the number of shadi ke ladoos they have. Contestants will compete in several grand finale tasks, while celebrities will make special appearances to cheer for their favourite participants, adding excitement to the final showdown.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Pati Patni Aur Panga | Instagram

The finale of Pati Patni Aur Panga is around the corner. The couples contesting for the finale are- Abhinav Shukla & Rubina Dilaik, Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee, Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal, Swara Bhaskar & Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat & Pawan Kumar, Sudhesh Lehri & Mamta Lehri and Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani.

Ahead of Dhamaal Finale weekend, fans are making their prediction on social media about who could probably win the show. The makers of the show shared a new teaser with host Sonali Bendre showing the ladoos winner will be getting, soon after fans flooded the comment section declaring Rubina & Abhinav the winner of the season.

A user took to X to claim, "Hope to see Rubina, Abhinav lift that ladoo wala trophy. Fingers crossed." Another tweeted, "Want Rubina to win with Abhinav."

Pati Patni Aur Panga grand finale will be on Saturday and Sunday, November 15 & 16. Pati Patni Aur Panga finale episodes will be aired at 9 pm on Colors TV. You can also watch the show on Jio Hotstar. The winner of Pati Patni Aur Panga will be announced on Sunday. The winner of the season will get silver wrapped ladoos as their trophy.

Let us further wait for the winner's name to be announced.

How Will Winner Be Announced In Pati Patni Aur Panga Finale Episodes?

In Pati Patni Aur Panga Finale episodes, the winner will be the one who will have the most of shadi ke ladoos. This ladoo will be counted on the basis of various tasks performed in the show. Pati Patni Aur Panga Finale ran for around 3 months.

It is expected that the grand finale will consist of various celebs and there will be some unexpected twists and turns awaiting.

