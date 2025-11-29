 Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon's Film Earns ₹16 Cr, Becomes 2025's Second-Biggest Romantic Opener After Saiyaara
Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein was released on Friday, clashing with Gustaakh Ishq. Despite disappointing audience reactions, with some calling it 'more toxic than Delhi's AQI' and others labelling the second half 'cringe,' the film impressed at the box office, earning Rs 16 crore on Day 1 with 25.77% Hindi occupancy, becoming 2025's second-biggest romantic opener after Saiyaara.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 09:27 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's starrer Tere Ishk Mein released in theatres on Friday, November 28, clashing with Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Gustaakh Ishq. While audience reviews for Tere Ishk Mein were disappointing, with some calling it 'more toxic than Delhi’s AQI,' and others saying the second half 'lost the plot' and slamming it as 'cringe and unconvincing,' according to many on X, the box office numbers tell a different story.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1

The film opened to a massive Rs 16 crore on Day 1, marking the second-biggest opening for a romantic movie this year, after Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara, which led with Rs 21.5 crore. On its release day, Tere Ishk Mein recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 25.77%. The Hindi (2D) occupancy across theatres stood at 15.29% for morning shows, 21.67% for afternoon shows, 24.55% for evening shows, and 41.56% for night shows.

article-image

While Tere Ishk Mein has also managed to outperform some major 2025 Bollywood releases, including Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 12 crore) and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 10.70 crore).

article-image

Free Press Journal's Review

The film is out and out a Dhanush film. For all those who are yearning to see ‘Dhanush-isms,’ this film won’t disappoint. Ditto for Kriti Sanon, who, in an attempt to deliver a believable performance, also gets let down by the film’s narrative. There are many impossible things which have been shown in the film under the pretext of cinematic liberties. Veteran actor Prakash Raj is ‘just there’ in the film, without creating any ‘roaring’ impact.

As for the film’s direction, filmmaker Aanand L Rai who has always been considered as a ‘slice of life storyteller’ not just fails miserably, but also lands up testing the sensibilities and patience (in that order) of the audiences with this film

Tere Ishk Mein is a spiritual sequel to the 2013 hit Raanjhanaa starring Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush.

