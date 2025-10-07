Pakistani Band Khudgharz Honours Zubeen Garg By Performing Ya Ali At Karachi Concert: 'You'll Always Remain Part Of Our Playlists'—VIDEO

Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away on September 19 at the age of 52 in Singapore after suffering a seizure while swimming at Lazarus Island, was paid tribute by Pakistani band Khugharz during their concert in Karachi.

Pakistani Band Khudgharz Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg

The bang performed Zubeen's hit track Ya Ali from the 2006 Bollywood film Gangster, starring Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja. Sharing the video on Instagram, the band Khugharz wrote, "From Karachi With Love, Zubeen Garg, you’ll always remain a part of our playlists. Thank you."

Check out the video:

Khudgharz Tribute To Zubeen Garg Wins Hearts

The video won over netizens, with numerous Indian fans showing love for the band despite Pakistan-India tensions. A user commented, "This shows that art has no boundaries!" Another wrote, "I wish he knew how loved he was. He is not only celebrated in his motherland but also elsewhere. Truly a legend."

"Thank you for showing love for our beloved Zubeen Garg. He always loved all and was against anything that divided people . He never followed any religion and worked for humanity. For people, for animals and for the environment," read another comment.

"So happy to see this. music, sports, any form of art should be celebrated without any pre notions or prejudice. This makes me so happy," said another user.

After Garg's death while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19, the authorities there conducted a post-mortem examination. The death certificate had stated drowning as the cause of death, and the report, which was sent to his wife, Garima, ruled out foul play.

Recently, the Assam Police invoked murder charge against Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma and North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.