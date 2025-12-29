2025 Buzz Report: Rupali Ganguly Beats Smriti Irani & Becomes Most Popular Actress Of Year; BB19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Leads Among Actors

2025 Buzz Report | Instagram/Star Plus

As 2025 draws to a close, reports reveal the actors and actresses who created the most buzz this year. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 star Smriti Irani emerged as one of the most talked-about actresses of the year. However, she could not surpass Rupali Ganguly in terms of overall popularity.

On the actors' front, Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna turned out to be one of the most discussed actors of the year. Let’s take a look at the detailed report below:

2025: Most Popular Actress

As per GossipsTv's report, Rupali Ganguly and Samridhii Shukla has won the No. 1 position of being the Most Popular Actress of 2025. The second position is then followed by Shivangi Joshi and Smriti Irani. Naagin 7's actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has gained much fame ahead of the release of her show. She along with Pranali Rathod, Sumbul Touqeer, and Ayesha Singh has therefore bagged the third rank.

Since Master Chefs and Bigg Boss has been one of the most talked about shows of 2025, Ashnoor Kaur and TejasswiPrakash bagged the No. 4th position. The 5th was then wrapped by Pati Patni aur Panga winner Rubina Dilaik alongside Niharika Chouksey, Eisha Singh, Sriti Jha, Jennifer Winget and Hina Khan.

2025: Most Popular Actor

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna along with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 actor Harshad Chopda happened to the most popular actor of 2025. The second position was then bagged by Naagin 7's lead actor Namik Paul and Rohit Purohit. The third position was then followed by four actors, Sharad Kelkar, Vivian Dsena, Karan Kundrra and Karanveer Mehra.

The fourth position was then bagged by Parth Samthaan, Dilip Joshi, Amar Upadhyay, Kanwar Dhillon, and Shaheer Sheikh. The Top 5 most popular actor chart list was then wrapped by Abhishek Bajaj, Adnan Khan, Shivaji Satam, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Avinash Mishra, and Abrar Qazi.