 Anupamaa Written Update, January 16: Anupama Left Shocked By Purvichaya Chawl Demolition's News
After learning that the builder has arrived at Purvichaya Chawl to demolish it, Anupama plans to rush to Mumbai immediately. However, Motiba and Ansh insist she cannot go, reminding her of the promise she made to Parag to take care of Prarthana.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, January 16: Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Pari, Ishani, and Raja consoling Ansh, urging him not to break down. Meanwhile, Rahi and Prem disagree over Parag’s reaction. While Rahi goes against her mother for not taking proper care of Prarthana but Prem continues to claims that his father was wrong to throw a slipper at Parag.

When the Kotharis return home, they see Parag throwing water on himself, worrying Motiba. Gautam criticizes Parag for taking his daughter’s side and not forcing her to stay in the Kothari house. He brings legal papers and asks Motiba to get Prarthana’s signature by any means.

Parag, however, throws the papers aside, saying he is concerned about his daughter’s well-being. He advises Gautam not to stress Prarthana and urges Motiba and Khyati to pray and do everything for her good health. Meanwhile, Parag receives a call from Rajni, informing him that the chawl is being demolished.

Anupama also receives a call from Jassi, who says the builder is demolishing the Purvichaya chawl. She asserts that they cannot be threatened and promises to talk to Rajni about it. The builder claims they have a signed NOC.

Heartbroken, Anupama informs her family about the demolition at 12 pm. She says she must go to Mumbai immediately, but Baa insists she cannot, reminding her of the oath she gave Parag to take care of Prarthana. After some discussion, Anupama insists that the chawl residents need her and promises to return within a day. She maintains that she has not signed any NOC.

The episode ends with a promo showing Rahi and Prem arriving at the scene as Anupama stops the bulldozer. She then gets shocked seeing Parag and Rajni arrive together at the scene.

