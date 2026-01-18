Mumbai: NIA Court Rejects Discharge Plea Of Nasir Chaudhary In Fake Currency Racket Linked To Dawood's Aide | Representative Image

Mumbai: The special NIA court has rejected the discharge plea of Nasir Chaudhary, a resident of Bandra, who is booked in a fake currency note racket linked to Javed Chikna—an accused in the 1993 blasts and a key associate of Dawood Ibrahim. Chaudhary was arrested on November 26, 2021, based on the statement of Riyaz Shikilkar, one of the key accused in the case.

According to the prosecution, on November 17, 2021, Shikilkar was caught with two bundles containing 149 fake currency notes of the Rs2,000 denomination. It was alleged that during the probe, it was revealed that Shikilkar was in direct touch with someone called ‘Uncle’ in Pakistan, and it was on his instructions that the fake notes were circulated.

When probed about the identity of ‘Uncle’, it turned out to be Javed Chikna, Dawood’s aide. During custodial interrogation, Shikilkar revealed the involvement of Chaudhary. During Chaudhary’s interrogation, one fake note was recovered from an under-construction mosque. In his defence, Chaudhary’s lawyer, Zoheb Shaikh, contended that he had been falsely implicated and that the note recovered from him was planted by the police.

Besides, it was contended that the prosecution sanction accorded to invoke the charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was without application of mind. The special court discarded the defence and said that the issues raised by the defence cannot be looked into while considering a discharge application. The court noted that there is sufficient evidence against the accused to stand trial.

On the allegation of the plantation of the notes and false implication, the court noted that there was no reason why an investigating agency would implicate a person without any previous enmity. The court observed that the investigating officer does not appear to hold any grudge against the present applicant, Nasir.

