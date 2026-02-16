Mumbai Weather Update February 16, 2026: Smog Returns As AQI Largely Stays In ‘Poor’ Category; Chembur Remains Worst Hit

IANS X Account

Mumbai: The city began Monday, February 16, with bright sunshine and a seemingly pleasant start to the day. However, the early clarity in the skies did not last long, as a layer of smog gradually settled over the skyline, once again drawing attention to the city’s deteriorating air quality.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Smog engulfs parts of Mumbai’s Bandra area as AQI hits 169, falling in the unhealthy category. pic.twitter.com/TuCxpvk6Qm — IANS (@ians_india) February 16, 2026

According to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience partly cloudy skies towards the afternoon or evening. The temperature is likely to range between 21°C and 34°C, indicating the city’s slow shift towards the warmer summer months. Despite the clear weather forecast, air pollution continues to remain a concern across several parts of the metropolis.

Slight Drop in AQI

Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 167 on Monday, according to data from AQI.in, placing the city in the ‘poor’ category. The reading marks a slight improvement from the past week, when pollution levels had consistently hovered in the ‘unhealthy’ range. Over the previous 24 hours, the city witnessed noticeable fluctuations in air quality, with the lowest reading dipping to 90 around 5.30 pm, which still falls within the ‘moderate’ bracket. While the marginal decline offers some relief, air quality continues to remain far from safe, underscoring the persistent pollution concerns across the city.

Slight drop in AQI | AQI.in

Chembur Remains Worst Hit

Several locations across the city reported extremely poor air quality. Chembur Gaothan emerged as the most polluted area with an AQI of 315 (Severe), followed closely by Kannamwar Nagar Li at 312 (Severe). Other areas recording severe levels included Swastik Park at 301 (Severe), Dahisar East at 270 (Unhealthy), and Cama Industrial Estate at 267 (Unhealthy). These readings highlight the uneven distribution of pollution across the city, with some pockets facing significantly worse conditions than others.

Chembur Worst Hit | AQI.in

In contrast, a few neighbourhoods offered some respite. Dhakoji Sethpada recorded an AQI of 80, while Gamdevi Station 1 stood at 82, both falling in the ‘Moderate’ category. This is followed by Shiv Sagar Estate, Vidya Nagari and Bandra West Station at 92, 92 and 93, respectively.

AQI.in

With summer approaching and pollution levels continuing to fluctuate, the city’s air quality remains an issue of concern, particularly for vulnerable sections of the population. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, while residents are urged to take necessary precautions when stepping outdoors.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

