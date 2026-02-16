 Indian Astronauts Rakesh Sharma, Sudhanshu Shukla To Attend Mumbai Climate Week At Jio World Convention Centre
Wing Commander (Retd) Rakesh Sharma and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will appear together publicly for the first time at Mumbai Climate Week, which is scheduled to begin on February 17. The event at Jio World Convention Centre will feature a special session titled 'Saarey Jahaan Se Accha', with Sachin Tendulkar set to felicitate the duo.

Mumbai: Wing Commander (Retd) Rakesh Sharma and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will share a public stage for the first time during the inaugural edition of Mumbai Climate Week, scheduled to be held on February 17 at the Jio World Convention Centre.

According to an official statement, the three-day climate-focused event is being organised by Project Mumbai with support from the Maharashtra government, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The platform aims to bring together astronauts, policymakers, business leaders, innovators and citizens to discuss actionable climate solutions.

Special Session For Indian Astronauts

A key highlight of the event will be a special session titled 'Saarey Jahaan Se Accha', a phrase immortalised by Rakesh Sharma during his space mission in 1984, where Sharma and Shukla will make a joint appearance. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will felicitate the two during this session, marking a symbolic moment linking space exploration with Earth’s environmental responsibility.

Speaking ahead of his Mumbai visit, Rakesh Sharma stressed the urgency of climate action. “Climate events caused by unsustainable lifestyles demand urgent attention and collective responsibility. Space travel makes one realise how fragile Earth truly is and why protecting it cannot be delayed,” he said, as quoted by News18.

About Mumbai Climate Week

Mumbai Climate Week will host a wide range of discussions focusing on cities, energy transition, food systems and climate finance, with particular emphasis on solutions relevant to India and the Global South. Organisers said the event has been consciously designed to extend beyond closed-door expert panels and actively involve the public.

A dedicated public speakers’ platform titled VaartaVaran will allow citizens to share stories, poems and ideas related to climate change. Students and young innovators will showcase projects under the Youth Green Innovation Challenge, while startups and organisations will exhibit practical, scalable climate solutions in a dedicated exhibition arena.

“The idea is to make climate action a people’s movement rather than a closed-door discussion among experts,” said Shishir Joshi, CEO and founder of Project Mumbai.

Hillary Clinton Likely To Attend Event

The event is also expected to see participation from global and national leaders, including Hillary Clinton, Soumya Swaminathan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several Union ministers, positioning Mumbai Climate Week as a major platform for climate dialogue and action.

