 Thane Shocker: 2-Year-Old Girl Injured After Being Repeatedly Bitten By Stray Dog In Diva Area; CCTV Captures Horrific Attack
A two-year-old girl sustained injuries after being repeatedly bitten by a stray dog in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The canine attack on Veda Vikas Kajare in the Diva area on Friday was captured on CCTV camera.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 12:22 AM IST
article-image
CCTV captures shocking stray dog attack on 2-year-old in Thane’s Diva area; child rescued and hospitalised, locals blame civic apathy | Representational Image

Thane, Nov 8: A two-year-old girl sustained injuries after being repeatedly bitten by a stray dog in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The canine attack on Veda Vikas Kajare in the Diva area on Friday was captured on CCTV camera.

Attack Captured on CCTV

The child was outside her building with another kid when a stray dog charged from behind and attacked her, knocking her to the ground. The dog kept biting the fallen toddler, said her father.

Child Rescued by Bystanders, Rushed to Hospital

Bystanders saved the girl and rushed her to the Kalwa civic hospital. Veda’s father said she suffered dog bites in at least five places on her body. She is stable now, he said.

Locals Slam Civic Body Over Stray Menace

A local political leader slammed the Thane Municipal Corporation, saying the number of stray dogs in the area has spiralled out of control despite repeated complaints.

article-image

He said if the civic body does not take immediate action to capture the strays, they will release the animals from the area inside the corporation’s office.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

