Mumbai Doctors Perform Life-Saving Heart Transplant In 17 Minutes Using Perfectly Coordinated Green Corridor

Mumbai: In a remarkable example of compassion, coordination and medical efficiency, Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, successfully received a donor heart from Mahaveer Jain Hospital, Thane, in just 17 minutes through a meticulously coordinated green corridor on Wednesday.

Brain-Dead Woman’s Family Turns Personal Tragedy Into Hope for Others

The donor was a 38-year-old woman who was declared brain-dead following a hypertensive cranial bleed. After confirmation by a board of medical experts, her family took the courageous decision to donate her organs, transforming their personal tragedy into hope for multiple patients awaiting life-saving transplants.

A specialised transplant retrieval team was immediately mobilised, and with seamless coordination between the hospitals, the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), and the Traffic Police Department, a green corridor was established to ensure uninterrupted movement. The donor heart was transported swiftly from Mahaveer Jain Hospital to Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital, covering the distance in just 17 minutes.

Heart Allocated to 60-Year-Old Patient Battling End-Stage Heart Failure

As per ZTCC allocation norms, the heart was assigned to a 60-year-old male patient suffering from end-stage heart failure. The transplant surgery is currently underway.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sameer Kulkarni, CEO of Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital, highlighted the urgent need to boost organ donation in India. “India has more than 80,000 patients waiting for organ transplants, yet our organ donation rate remains below one donor per million population. Although over 18,000 organ transplants were performed in 2024—the highest ever recorded—the demand continues to far exceed availability,” he said.

‘One Donor Can Save Eight Lives,’ Says Dr Kulkarni

Calling organ donation one of the most powerful acts of humanity, Dr. Kulkarni added, “A single donor can save up to eight lives. We are deeply grateful to the donor’s family for their extraordinary courage and compassion during an incredibly difficult time. We also commend the ZTCC for their tireless efforts and sincerely thank the Traffic Police for their swift coordination, without which time-critical transplants like this would not be possible.”

He further urged citizens to pledge organ donation, stating that increased awareness and participation could offer thousands of patients a second chance at life.

