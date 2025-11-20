Mumbai Infra News: BMC To Upgrade 16.5 Km Footpaths Under Universal Footpath Policy Pilot As Part Of ₹100-Crore ‘Pedestrian First’ Plan

Mumbai News: BMC Announces Auction Of Seven Properties Worth ₹63 Crores For Outstanding Property Tax | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 20: Under a pilot plan, the BMC will upgrade 16.5 km of footpaths across 14 high-footfall locations to make them pedestrian-friendly, following the Universal Footpath Policy. Of these, 6.40 km are in four Island City sites, 5.96 km across five locations in the eastern suburbs, and 4.19 km across five sites in the western suburbs.

Walkways to Be Wider, Smoother and Obstruction-Free

Footpaths are set for an upgrade under the Universal Footpath Policy, which mandates smooth, wide, and obstruction-free walkways. Pedestrian zones must have a minimum width of 1.5 m and a vertical clearance of 2.2 m, with a reduction to 1.2 m allowed only in tight spots or around obstacles. Mumbai has roughly 4,000 km of footpaths.

Tactile Paths, Safe Tree Zones and Seating to Be Added

“The footpaths will be transformed into accessible, encroachment-free models. Upgrades will include tactile paths for differently-abled users, safe surroundings around trees, and seating in select locations. These stretches are being developed as benchmark models that can be replicated citywide,” said a BMC official.

Part of Rs 100-Crore ‘Pedestrian First’ Initiative

The pilot project is part of the BMC’s “Pedestrian First” initiative, announced in this year’s budget with an allocation of Rs. 100 crore. In July, the Bombay High Court had reprimanded authorities over illegal parking and footpath encroachments. Originally launched in 2016, the policy calls for removing encroachments and setting standards for design, furniture zones and overhanging obstructions.

