Thane Sessions Court Acquits Mentally Unstable Man In Attempt-To-Murder Case, Orders Immediate Admission To Mental Hospital

Thane, Nov 20: The Thane Principal District and Sessions Court on Thursday acquitted a 49-year-old man accused of attempting to murder his then 77-year-old mother in 2022, after concluding that he was mentally unstable at the time of the incident.

This was the third such serious criminal case registered against him, following two earlier murder cases in which he had also been granted protection under Section 84 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which exempts individuals of unsound mind from criminal liability.

Court Orders Compulsory Psychiatric Treatment

The court has nevertheless issued strict directions to ensure that the accused is immediately admitted to the Regional Mental Hospital in Thane for comprehensive psychiatric treatment.

The victim, Ayesha Qureshi (name changed), opposed her son’s acquittal, expressing strong apprehension that he posed a danger to her life. She also told the court that, considering her advanced age and fragile medical condition, the accused should not be permitted to return to her home even if acquitted. Ayesha, a widowed senior citizen, stated she was physically and medically vulnerable and feared further violence if he were allowed near her.

Judge Flags Lapses in Police Investigation

In his 13-page judgment, Principal Judge S. B. Agarwal pointed out lapses in the investigation, noting that the Investigating Officer (IO), Sunil Pandurang Salunkhe, had failed to conduct a mental health assessment of the accused despite clear indications of mental instability.

“In the cross-examination, the Investigating Officer claimed that he sent the accused for medical examination but did not find anything abnormal about his behaviour. However, he confirmed that he did not get a mental assessment done. It was incumbent on the IO to get the mental assessment of the accused done,” the court observed.

Judge Agarwal ruled that based on the evidence, the accused was entitled to the benefit of Section 84 IPC, adding that “anything done by him would not be termed as an ‘offence’, and thus he would be entitled to acquittal.”

Details of the 2022 Incident

According to case details, Ayesha and her son Rehman Qureshi lived together in Thane. In October 2019, Rehman left home without informing anyone, prompting his mother to file a missing person’s report at Nayanagar Police Station.

Ayesha had informed the police that her son had a history of mental illness and had not been taking his prescribed medication, which caused his condition to deteriorate.

Hours later, when Rehman returned and learned that his mother had approached the police, he became enraged and stabbed her in the stomach with a kitchen knife. He then locked his parents inside the house and fled. He later discarded the knife and his blood-stained clothes in the society compound before an FIR was registered against him.

Accused Earlier Acquitted in Two Murder Cases on Same Grounds

In an affidavit, Ayesha informed the court that her son had previously been acquitted in two murder cases—one in 2001 involving the killing of Manjit Kavetia, and another in 2007 involving the murder of Devendra Thapa. In both cases, he was granted the benefit of Section 84 IPC due to his longstanding psychiatric condition.

While acquitting Rehman, the court stressed the urgency of ensuring his treatment, given his prolonged history of psychiatric illness spanning nearly 27 years.

Jail Psychiatric Report Confirms Chronic Disorder

The court noted a psychiatric report submitted by the Thane Central Jail, which confirmed that the accused suffered from a chronic psychiatric disorder but was currently stable on medication. However, Judge Agarwal held that further medical assessment and treatment were necessary.

“Considering the overall circumstances, previous history and conduct of the accused, it is necessary to give certain directions even consequent to the acquittal,” the order says.

Court Issues Strict Directions Under Mental Health Act

The court directed the Jail Superintendent, Thane Central Jail, should produce the accused before the Medical Superintendent of the Regional Mental Hospital, Thane.

“The Medical Superintendent must conduct a comprehensive mental health assessment and decide on his admission. If admitted, Rehman shall be discharged only after complete recovery, in strict adherence to the Mental Health Act, 1987.”

